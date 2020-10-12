Rudolph nets third goal in as many games to go into sections on a high note
Richfield girls soccer celebrated Senior Night in style with a comeback 3-1 win over St. Anthony Thursday, Oct. 8.
The visitors scored first but then it was all Richfield who tied the game by halftime thanks to sophomore Eva Patenaude and added second-half goals by senior Annika Rudolph and sophomore Julia Lindow for the fourth win of the season.
Coach Amy Frank reminded the team at halftime of the momentum and intensity they played within a 1-1 draw against DeLaSalle two nights earlier on the same field.
“Just win this for your seniors,” she said. “‘Bring the fire, bring the intensity’ – we are always a second-half team so they just picked it up 10 times more and it was awesome to see.”
That understanding can be illustrated in how Richfield avenged a season-opening (Sept. 1) 6-4 loss at St. Anthony with a fitting regular-season finale.
Rudolph said, “We came out and didn’t let that score define us and did it for our seniors.”
The seniors honored during halftime include goalkeeper Mikayla Brown, defenders Nikki Pyle and Abby Kleist, Rudolph, and forward Sabreena Ragmunath.
Junior Morgan Brown said the difference from earlier in the season is in the teamwork on the field to string together passes or anticipate where a teammate will be to either help on defense or offense.
Richfield goes into section play with a 4-5-2 record, sharing fourth place with DeLaSalle at 14 points in the final Tri-Metro Conference standings.
Richfield went 2-0-1 at Spartan Stadium in October including the draw against DeLaSalle after a big 6-0 shutout against Fridley on Oct. 1.
“We’re feeling good,” Frank said about the play recently. “Things are starting to click now and the message my assistant coach and I have been feeding them all season – a lot with a mentality and coming in with that competitiveness and they bring that to practice every day. It’s being put into play with how we are finishing the season.”
Playing so soon after an intense draw, Frank said they struggled to find a rhythm early. “There were glimmers of it, obviously we held in there being tied 1-1 at the half.”
Against the Islanders, Rudolph scored the lone goal to help erase the memories from the first game against DeLaSalle, a 6-2 loss on Sept. 18 on Nicollet Island in Minneapolis.
Her shot was initially stopped by the keeper but the ball trickled past her and into the net.
Rudolph also picked up a goal and assist in the 6-0 shutout win over Fridley on Oct. 1. Richfield spread the scoring around with five different goal-scorers plus another three players adding assists in what turned out to be the third shutout of the season.
Brown led Richfield with a pair of goals in the Oct. 1 win.
Brown had a big role in the first and second goals Thursday, drawing fouls which led to goals.
Lindow scored on a free-kick just outside the penalty area to tie the game in the first half.
After Brown was fouled with the ball inside the penalty box in the 66th minute, Rudolph calmly took the ball from the official, placed it on the penalty kick marker, and calmly fired the game-winning goal.
“I was nervous about it but everyone was pressuring me to take it because of Senior Night,” Rudolph said. “I picked aside and didn’t let anyone affect me.”
On the third goal, Brown was in a similar spot near the penalty area with the ball when she made a move to get away from a defender long enough for a centering pass to Lindow who went on to score the insurance goal just over three minutes later.
“She definitely has it,” Frank said of Brown’s ability to develop the play with her speed and footwork to challenge the defense.
Learning how to play together under a new coach is working well. “We are all learning together, she’s learning from us and we are learning from her,” Rudolph said.
After being outscored in consecutive losses by the top two teams in the conference, Holy Angels and Visitation 16-1, the Spartans regrouped to finish the last week of a seven-week regular season on a strong note.
