Vascellaro, Caron, Kawiecki help anchor big returning group
Only two games into the modified girls basketball season Holy Angels showed why it deserves the No. 2 ranking in Class AAA after a pair of lopsided Tri-Metro Conference wins at home in Richfield.
The Stars broke the season open with a 96-50 win over Visitation, Jan. 19 before Friday’s 99-16 win over Columbia Heights.
A visit to DeLaSalle was set for Jan. 26, an early-season marquee game as the Islanders were 1-1 coming off a 76-55 loss to St. Croix Lutheran on Jan. 21.
Fundamentals and building a base to work with were the goals for coach Dan Woods to focus on knowing, they started up a week later than most programs due to people traveling during the holidays.
“Our job is to stay ready,” Woods said of the off-season programming which took on new meaning this summer. “We have a fundamental system we like and a couple of the girls this is their fifth years [captains senior Frankie Vascellaro, junior Kassie Caron and senior Rachel Kawiecki] in the program so they know what is going on.”
Woods has a group back of not only experienced players but those who have some unfinished business after falling in the state quarterfinal in March, before the season came to a close in the consolation round.
All of the familiar faces return, with a notable exception of Emma and Isabelle Henry who graduated. The twin sisters averaged 6.6 and 7 points per game but were the leading ball distributors (assists) and among the top defenders on the team. Emma led the team with 80 steals (3.2 steals per game) and Isabelle had 44 steals (1.8 steals per game).
Those familiar faces back include Vascellaro, Karon, Kawiecki and Grace Massaquoi. Rebecca Little, Lexi Egan and Kyleigh Zent are also back to bolster the lineup.
Caron averaged 16 points in the opening games on 14-of-32 shooting. Vascellaro, Massaquoi and Kawiecki are averaging between 12.5 points and 15 points so far. Add in freshman guard Kiera O’Rourke as a newcomer to the lineup coming off 17 points, after making all seven shots from the field including 3-for-3 on 3-pointers and the Stars will be a tough team to compete against.
All of her points came in the first half.
Grace Hoeppner is back in the lineup after missing last season with an ACL tear.
Kawiecki said the focus during the offseason was to buckle down on defense, both the press and halfcourt defenses. “Everyone can score but I know it sounds stupid but defense wins championships and if we can get it down we will be hard to beat,” she said.
Woods likes the way the veterans are encouraging and finding ways to help bring the newcomers into the fold to continue the success beyond 2021.
“I like the way they move the basketball around,” he said. More specifically, how Vascellaro knows she is a standout player but is deferring and distributing the ball exceptionally well.
“No point total stuff, she doesn’t worry about that right now, she plays the game and takes care of everyone else this year,” Woods said.
Kawiecki, Vascellaro and Massaquoi are averaging eight, 7.5 and seven rebounds, respectively and the assist numbers are equally strong. O’Rourke leads the team with 3.5 assists per game, followed by Grace Hoeppner, Massaquoi averaging three-assist per game, each. Eight players are averaging more than two assists so far.
Defensively, the Stars have 30 steals while Little and Kawiecki each blocked one shot. Vascellaro has six steals followed by O’Rourke with five and Caron with four.
Caron was watching games the opening week for other teams with anticipation to get the season going.
“It’s definitely good to get back out, even though it takes a little to get used to [the masks and protocols],” she said. “It was hard to get those one-year ago flashbacks [on social media] of the locker room parties and stuff.”
Karon and Kawiecki go back to second grade but the cohesion between the returning players is real.
“I think the biggest thing as a point guard is knowing where your players want the ball,” she said. “You’ve gotten to know them.”
Unselfishness on the court is something they are all working, Karon said it will be interesting to see who grabs the ball and make a play when they face a team that will really challenge them.
Making the necessary adjustments to playing in a mask is something that will take time.
“Getting used to breathing with it will take some getting used to, which is what you’d expect,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.