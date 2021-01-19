After a 13-0 start, Richfield reached section semifinals and has a number of contributors back in 2020-21
After a 13-0 start to last season, Richfield girls basketball went on to place fourth in Section 6-3A with a 17-8 record.
Expectations for the unusual 2020-21 season remain high with what will be a young roster, except for some familiar names back on the floor for coach Tre Jackson.
The 17 wins were the most since the run to the third-place finish at state in 2012-13.
The Spartans have several guards back, including senior captain Fametta Zubah, senior Rynne Skoff and sophomores Taleigha Powell and Samara Carlson.
Senior guard/forward Naomi Ferguson also returns.
Powell was the top scorer last season, averaging 12.5 points per game through 23 games. Six other scorers contributed to the offense last season including Zubah (5.6 points through 19 games) and Carlson (5.4 points through 19 games).
Joining Zubah in captain duties are classmate Alexus Anderson and sophomore Grace Anderson, both forwards.
Jackson is looking forward to a handful of new varsity contributors including sophomore guard Amaya Grunderson, sophomore forward Isabel Hamlin, freshman guard Zahara Bishop and freshman forward Paris Holloway.
Jackson added that while the majority of the roster is made up of sophomores, they are primarily basketball players.
“We should be faster, we have some shot-makers, which should help open up the floor, and what’s going to help us, more importantly, is that the girls have known each other for a few years now so the chemistry should be great,” Jackson said.
Not being able to practice like a typical summer and fall, Jackson said the team was able to gather at area parks for drills and conditioning to stay in touch. “Which also helped them build rapport with each other,” Jackson said. “I’d say with a lot of the girls seeing what we can be and seeing how last year ended, they feel we have unfinished business.”
The Richfield coach anticipates a top-three finish in a crowded Tri-Metro Conference with powerhouses like Holy Angels and DeLaSalle remaining in contention for the top spots in the standings.
As for feeling pressure given the 13-0 start, the coach said there isn’t a doubt that the girls will have a target on their back from the rest of the conference. “Versus being that team who people expect to be at the bottom of the conference. I also keep telling them this is the new Richfield Spartans so we have to keep showing up and showing out.”
Richfield opens the season with three conference away games at Fridley (Jan. 19), Visitation (Jan. 22) and St. Anthony (Jan. 26) before the much-anticipated home opener against St. Croix Lutheran set for a 7 p.m. start on Friday, Jan. 29. St. Croix Lutheran swept both games last season after splitting the series with Fridley and Visitation.
The Spartans visit crosstown rival Holy Angels on Feb. 2 and host the Stars Monday, March 1 (7 p.m.).
