Visitation closed out a 59-54 win at Richfield to complete the season sweep Tuesday evening at Richfield High School, despite a valiant comeback attempt in the Tri-Metro Conference girls basketball game.
The Spartans (1-8) came up short 57-52 at the Mendota Heights school in the second game of the season, Jan. 22.
Fast forward nearly five weeks and the Blazers led 31-15 with six minutes left in the first half. Richfield fought back to narrow the lead, 31-25, thanks to a clutch 3-point basket by sophomore guard Amayah Grindeland as the clock ticked under three minutes.
The Spartans’ defense helped produce transition baskets to pile up the points before Visitation methodically worked the ball around the floor to push its lead to 35-26 by halftime.
Guided by four seniors, including forward Naomi Ferguson, guards Fametta Zubah and Rynne Skof and center Alexus Anderson, 5-foot-7 guard, Zahara Bishop, an eighth-grader, powered the Spartans with 18 points. Grindeland and Ferguson each contributed 12 points, while Anderson finished with six points.
Grindeland is part of a five-sophomore class leaned on to spark the play on both ends of the floor. Add Bishop into the mix and the Spartans have a promising future coming off last season’s red-hot (13-0) start before going 3-10 to close out the regular season.
Zubah said push late in the first half to get back into the game and the surge in the second half to draw back to within one basket of the lead speaks volumes to the heart and determination on the team.
“It shows up much we wanted it and once we put in the effort, play hard and together how that translates into scoring buckets and getting back into games,” Zubah said. “Once we see the spark light up in the first half we had to keep going to at least try to get this dub (W).”
Ferguson echoed that the drive is there on what is still a young team with seven underclassmen on the varsity roster, only one junior on the JV roster and none on varsity.
“We’re still gelling together and when we hit the second half, we’re usually ready to go,” Ferguson said as the team continues to feel out appropriate roles on the floor.
Richfield began the second half by forcing a turnover in what was a sense of things to come against hall of fame coach Faith Johnson Patterson’s Blazers, which improved to 7-4.
Grindeland drove the lane for the opening bucket of the second half in transition. On the next possession, she hit Ferguson, who powered down the lane for another inside basket to make it a two-possession ball game, 38-34.
Consecutive traveling calls against the Spartans prompted coach Tre Jackson to call a time out to help the team regain its composure with under 10 minutes to go, trailing 48-40.
Out of the timeout, Zubah found Bishop to push the pace once again, resulting in a foul against Visitation after making the basket. Bishop maintained her composure to make the free throw to shrink the deficit to five points, 48-43.
Visitation maintained that lead as guard Ellen Slawin made the third free throw after missing the previous two baskets to regain a five-point lead 53-48 with under five minutes to go.
Richfield sophomore Samara Carlson fought through traffic in the lane for two points, followed by another basket for the home team to prompt Visitation to call a timeout clinging to a 53-52 lead with 2:47 to go.
Trailing 55-52 with 1:09 left, Richfield’s half-court trap defense caused problems for Visitation as Ferguson grabbed the loose ball and was fouled in transition. She stepped to the line and made both free throws to make it a 55-54 game with 1:09 to go.
Another trap by Richfield forced the ball to squirt loose where Carlson collected the ball and was fouled in transition but missed her free throw to keep up with Visitation, which led 57-54.
Getting back into the game in the second half was a mix of defense and trusting each other.
“That’s been the key to our wins – believing in each other and defense because our defense translates into our offense,” Ferguson said. “Without defense, we have no offense.”
One month into the delayed season, Zubah said they typically have the fall then preseason and non-conference games to figure out the rotation and what Jackson and the coaching staff can implement.
That luxury didn’t happen only days before the Jan. 19 season opener at Fridley.
“It’s hard to get that unity going like we needed to know each other,” Zubah said.
Richfield’s lone win of the campaign so far this season came on the home floor against Columbia Heights, Feb. 5, in a season-high 85-44 final.
The Spartans led 36-25 at the break and used their defense to frustrate the Highlanders in the second half by a 49-19 margin.
The Spartans spread the wealth around with 10-of-12 players contributing points. Bishop led the way with 18 points and by 16 points from Zubah.
Zubah said the success snowballs starting with strong plays on the floor to help draw cheering and words of encouragement from the bench.
“Once we start doing well the team cheers for one another and that energy translates into us doing better,” Zubah said. “Having that W helped us keep going.”
In the time between the win and the narrow loss, Richfield dropped a pair of high-profile contests, 78-37 at DeLaSalle on Feb. 9 followed by a 65-50 home loss to Fridley on Feb. 12 in the rematch of the 54-47 season-opening loss. Bishop and Powell led the way with seven and six points, respectively, against the Islanders. A shortened bench against Fridley saw freshman guard Paris Holloway led the team with eight points, followed by Powell with seven points.
One month into her senior season, Zubah missed her teammates and being on the court playing basketball.
“I just missed it, especially being a senior and it is our last shot at it, so it’s nice to know we at least had a season,” she said.
Ferguson added that the whole season is one big highlight, given the fact that they are still in distance learning. “We don’t get to go to school, we’re not going back to school, this is our social time. This is when we see each other, we don’t have the small things anymore,” she said.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Richfield sophomore Amayah Grindeland (22) scored 12 points Feb. 16.
Richfield senior Fametta Zubah launches an outlet pass to Zahara Bishop during the second half against Visitation Feb. 16.
Richfield senior Naomi Ferguson scored 12 points in the Tri-Metro Conference loss to Visitation Feb. 16.
