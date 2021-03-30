Holy Angels tops Benilde-St. Margaret’s for Section 6-3A title, 61-50
Holy Angels won its sixth straight trip to the state girls basketball tournament following a 61-50 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s March 25.
The top-seeded Stars jumped to a 19-point lead during the first half to lead 37-22 at halftime in the Section 6-3A final.
The win helped Holy Angels improve to 19-2. Coach Dan Woods focused on game management and improving the crispness needed to make another run towards a state title.
“So we slowed it down a little bit more and not give them a chance,” he said.
Stars senior Frankie Vascellaro scored a game-high 22 points, while teammate Rachel Kawiecki added 13 points and junior Grace Massaquoi finished with 12 points. Jena Buer and Kassandra Caron each added six points and Becky Little contributed two points.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout freshman Olivia Olson was limited to 21 points after scoring 28 points in the March 4 meeting (a 68-60 Stars win).
Being aware of where Olson was on the floor was a focus of the Stars defensive approach which seemed to work early.
“The first 10 minutes of the game we held her to zero or two points so we were working on that piece, even though she got 21 [points] this game, I felt like we started the game well,” Massaquoi said of the approach.
Woods said the approach is always to find the better player and make sure they are aware of her at all times. “We did a better job of it this time.”
Starting with a large lead made Woods nervous because the other team tends to make a run to tighten up the score. “I’m more relaxed with it closer at the end because I know they are playing,” he said, as a similar situation happened during the March 4 game as Holy Angels led by 15 points in each half. “It’s under control, trust me.”
The win is the fourth straight for the Stars, which had eight days between section games after Delano had to forfeit their March 20 game due to COVID-19 protocol.
The extended time between games allowed the team time to work on specific elements of the game, according to Massaquoi.
Woods would’ve preferred fewer days between games.
“I don’t like that, it takes the sharpness away and at this time of the year you just want to play,” he said. “Practices are great but you overdue stuff and add more stuff than you need.”
They kept practices short during the week but admitted to adding things into the game plan which they scrapped during the game.
Over the years, Woods has learned the section final is the most difficult game to play and win.
“We have to fight our way through those games, those were big games,” he said. “Once you win you’ve made it into the tournament then it’s all out, the pressure is off and you are relaxed more, which is what we’ve found. You’re in the show.”
Milestone
Holy Angels opened sections with a 94-35 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt which was Woods’ 500th win.
The first win goes back to the 1991-92 season when he took over for Jim McCormick, who still shares advice.
“He’s one of my biggest supporters to this day,” Woods said. They still run a sideline play copied more than 25 years ago.
According to Woods, Gary Rutsvold, “without a doubt” had the most influence on his coaching career.
“Without him, there is no Dan Woods,” he said.
Former Stars football coach Mike Pendino taught Woods how to keep a game plan simple and he also gleamed a lot of guidance from New Prague’s Ron Gunderson.
“We didn’t want to tell him and keep it a surprise,” Massaquoi said about her coach being close to the 500-win milestone. “He’s done a lot for me to be able to be part of the program and I’m thankful for that. For him to get his 500th win means a lot.”
Woods said he would think more about the milestone once the season is over. But right now, too much work remains to be done this season.
“It was great to get it and understand the significance of it with so many other coaches doing it,” he said. “Once we are done I’ll sit down and pay attention to it.
“It’s nice, don’t get me wrong. I have one goal right now and it’s to see if we can win a state championship. To win a sixth-straight section is more exciting for me.”
Woods has only had a handful of top assistant coaches over the years, including Barb Lundberg, Keith Lindow, Brian Stock, Katie Dawick and Joe Berg.
During a typical season, Woods said past players will follow the Stars throughout the season, showing up at away games.
“We have kids check in and invite us to their weddings but this has been a weird year,” he said.
Six straight state appearances
The Stars join an elite group of programs to advance to six straight state tournaments, going back to the 2016 Class 3A state title. The list of consecutive state appearances includes Eastview (eight-current), Hopkins (seven-current), Lakeville North (five-current), Maranatha Academy (nine- current), Minneapolis North (nine), Minnehaha Academy (seven, current), Osseo (five), Park Center (four), Roseau (five, current), St. Louis Park (six), STMA (five), St. Paul Central (four times, twice), Sauk Centre (four times, twice), Woodbury (eight).
Massaquoi
In last season’s section final, a 72-50 win over Orono, Massaquoi led the Stars with 23 points, which was a season-high. She went on to score nine points in a 70-62 state quarterfinal loss to Simley at Maturi Pavilion and two points in a consolation bracket win over Hermantown 78-61 before the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.
Massaquoi said the feeling of winning a section title on the home court was special since they clinched while playing away from Richfield last season.
“We have a really good group of girls this year and I’m excited to go to state with them,” she said. Massaquoi has played whatever role was asked of her for the team to succeed. Having more seniors this year has helped in terms of experience and knowing what to expect from the opposition.
As a third-year contributor, she’s asked to do a lot from driving the ball inside or defending a playmaker on the other team, alongside one of the strongest groups of players in the state with Vascellaro, Caron and Kiera O’Rourke around the perimeter and Kawiecki inside.
Ahead
Holy Angels received the No. 1 seed among the north region of the state quarterfinal round. The Stars faced No. 4 Grand Rapids on Tuesday, March 30 at St. Cloud Tech.
Class 3A quarterfinals March 30: St. Croix Lutheran vs. Marshall at Mankato East; Austin vs. Hill-Murray at Rochester Mayo and March 31 Alexandria vs. Becker at Perham.
The final two rounds will be played at Target Center, the typical state tournament, with semifinals April 6-7 and the final at 6 p.m. Friday, April 9. All four state title games will be played on April 9. Instead of the typical state tournament quarterfinal played at one site, this year 10 regional state quarterfinal sites will be used. Woods isn’t sure if he is a fan of the move, made reduce travel and possible COVID-19 exposure.
“All of us coaches are glad to be playing and the kids get to go out there,” he said. “We’re playing.”
