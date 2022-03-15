Young BSM squad avenges early December loss against perennial powerhouse
Benilde-St. Margaret’s is headed back to the state girls basketball tournament for the first time since 2011 after a 67-60 win over Holy Angels (21-6) in the Section 6AAA final March 10 at Chanhassen High School.
Holy Angels led by six points at halftime (34-28) as BSM (23-6) used a 39-26 rally in the second half to pull away at the end, thanks in part to 27 points from standout sophomore Olivia Olson, including 18 points in the second half alone. She made 7-of-12 free throws in the half and Sierre Lumpkin converted 5-of-8 free throws and all nine points in the second half. Kendall McGee and Zahara Bishop added nine and eight points with most of their points coming in the opening half. McGee converted 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch.
Red Knights coach Michael Swann said the growth with a young team has been a huge bright spot this season. “We’ve really worked on taking care of the ball, cutting down on turnovers, and staying aggressive on defense. We’re still young and I felt we had more pressure on us being a young team while they had seniors with state experience the last two years.”
McGee and Bishop were two key transfers (from Breck and Richfield, respectively) this season to leave their mark on the floor. McGee surpassed 1,000 career points as a freshman while Bishop was a leading scorer for Richfield last season. “Zarah scored 25 points against us in the section game last year and continued to be a steady outshoot shot for us,” Swann said. “She’s stepped up as a guard who can cover a point guard at the same time.”
Lumpkin continues to be a key inside contributor where she managed to covert 54 percent of her short-range shots while a rebounding leader.
The loss stops the Stars run of consecutive section titles at six, going back to the 2016 Class AAA state title.
Holy Angels led by six points during the second half but also had three players foul out down the stretch. “We had opportunities but had to make better decisions,” Woods said. “BSM did more to control the pace in the second half, slowed it down to fit their style.”
Holy Angels senior Kassie Caron led by example with 27 points, including 5-of-7 free throws, while classmate Grace Massaquoi finished with nine points after being held off the scoresheet in the second half. Junior Ella Pritchard converted all six free throws while scoring eight points.
Holy Angels coach Dan Woods noted the more physical play being a section final than their first meeting back in early December, which the Stars won 78-67 in Richfield. Massaquoi had a 32-point, 12-rebound double-double, while Jenna Buer and Caron finished with 15 and 13 points, respectively. The Stars defense forced 31 turnovers, including 18 steals, led by Pritchard with seven steals to go with eight rebounds and six points.
Fast-forward to March 8 and Woods said it was much harder to find an inside look at the rim this time around. “We needed to adjust and it just got away from us,” he said. “We were able to make shots freely but they have to play through the contact. They were grabbing and holding but you have to just find a way to get it done. We’re smaller and they just got to us and were able to play their game.”
“Olivia made some of everything from the perimeter, inside baskets and free throws,” Woods said about Olson, who is ranked third in her class in the nation and went up against Massaquoi. “We were star-watching a little. We planned on that and expected things to go that way.”
The Red Knights bring a six-game winning streak into the state, including section wins over Mound Westonka (64-33) and a last-second shot to top Orono 68-66 in the semifinals.
The early-season matchup was part of a 1-4 start for the Red Knights.
“From there, things started rolling,” Swann said. “It took time to learn about everyone, sharing the ball and how I help to maximize everyone’s strengths and overcome their weaknesses.”
“It’s an exciting time right now to see them do the right things at the right time,” Swann said. “We’re winning the close games we should win and that’s exciting because we are still so young.”
