In April 1845, Army troops and local white volunteers conducted the Sacramento River Massacre, killing hundreds of California Indians and unmistakably presaging a period of unrestrained genocide (1846-73).
Their commander was John C. Fremont, whose forces subsequently continued their attacks as they marched further south. Later, as a U.S. Senator, Fremont spearheaded efforts to completely expropriate Indian land.
So, what has this dismal history got to do with Richfield, Minnesota?
Well, both a street and a park bear the “Fremont” name, thus honoring and extolling what today would be termed a genocidaire.
I’m 88. A retired librarian. I live in Edina, but at least two times weekly visit a friend who resides on Fremont Avenue South, about two blocks from Fremont Park.
Having lately learned of Fremont’s disgusting acts and blatant anti-Indian racism – largely by reading Benjamin Madley’s “American Genocide: The United States and the California Indian Catastrophe, 1846-1873” (Yale University Press, 2016) – I’m sickened when passing the “Fremont” street and park signs.
Perhaps the original street and park namers knew little or nothing of Fremont’s past. Perhaps. Or maybe they did know, but didn’t think his behavior merited rebuke.
In any event, now we know. And decent Richfielders should be appalled that a wanton, bigoted “Indian killer” is being praised and applauded by their town.
When considering how to rename the park and street, it might be wise to consult with local Dakota leaders, as was done successfully in Minneapolis when the city replaced “Lake Calhoun” with “Bde Maka Ska.”
