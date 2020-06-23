Free COVID-19 testing is being offered to those who may need it today, June 23 and tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Four testing sites:
- Holy Trinity Church, 2730 East 31st Street
- Sabathani Community Center, 310 East 38th Street
- New Salem Baptist Church, 2507 Bryant Avenue North
- Oxford Community Center, 270 Lexington Parkway North
