covid tests
Free COVID-19 testing is being offered to those who may need it today, June 23 and tomorrow, Wednesday, June 24. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
 
Four testing sites:
 
- Holy Trinity Church, 2730 East 31st Street
 
- Sabathani Community Center, 310 East 38th Street
 
- New Salem Baptist Church, 2507 Bryant Avenue North
 
- Oxford Community Center, 270 Lexington Parkway North
