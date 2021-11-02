Spartans move the ball 219 yards in first shutout of the season
Richfield football hosted a section game for the first time under coach Kris Pulford when Benilde-St. Margaret’s visited Spartan Stadium Oct. 26.
The Class 4, Section 5 quarterfinal saw the sixth-seeded Red Knights (2-8) record a 28-0 win over No. 3 Richfield (4-5).
BSM junior quarterback Jamarrius Courtney ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter. That 14-0 lead stood until the final four minutes of the game as the visitors added a pair of touchdowns for the final score.
Richfield’s offense sustained many drives but stalled before adding points onto the board. Senior quarterback Mitchell January completed 12-of-39 passes for 134 yards adding another 62 yards on 13 carries. He also threw four interceptions.
Trevon Cunningham led the receivers with five catches for 44 yards and Elijah Randle added 22 yards on six carries.
Pulford liked the way the defense performed after giving up the early touchdowns. Shannon Cook led the defense with three tackles and Brady Moore force the lone fumble along with a pair of tackles.
“The defense continued to give the offense some opportunities by turning the ball back over,” Pulford said. “The offense made some mistakes and we didn’t overcome them.”
BSM went on to lose at SMB 10-3 on Saturday in the semifinals. Holy Angels (7-2) will host SMB in the final on Friday, Nov. 5. The kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at StarDome.
Win over Breck
Richfield wrapped up the regular season with a 35-20 win at Breck on Oct. 20. It was the fifth time in eight games the Spartans scored at least 35 points as they were 3-2 in those games.
“We played well in all three phases of the game – drove the ball on offense and the defense shut Breck down,” Pulford said. “They have a good quarterback [Charlie Ryks] who our defensive backs did great. He didn’t have much time thanks to the blitzes and stunts we ran.”
January threw three touchdowns in the second quarter, including scores from 23 and 11 yards to Cunningham before finding Henry Schaefer on a 46-yard touchdown later in the quarter to take a 21-14 lead into halftime.
January ran for a 3-yard touchdown in the third quarter and Randle capped off the game with a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown after Breck made it a one-score game in the fourth quarter.
Momentum
After going 5-4 this season, Richfield went from zero wins in 2017 and 2018 to one win in 2019 and three wins in 2020. The progression under Pulford is tangible, not only in wins and losses but enthusiasm for the program.
“We hope we are on the upswing,” he said as the positive momentum established in the program, in turn, will lead to more kids participating in the off-season programs like the weightlifting and conditioning sessions offered. “We were in several close games this year. I know we could’ve used more strength and energy so as we continue to grow as a program they want to be a part of and not only be successful in high school but life beyond high school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.