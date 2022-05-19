Chris Peterson takes over for Jared Ellerson July 1
Chris Peterson is a familiar teacher and coach to many around Richfield High School.
After a one-year hiatus from coaching Spartan baseball, Peterson is set to become the next activities director after Jared Ellerson accepted a similar position at Hopkins High School.
In addition to teaching social studies at RHS for the last 22 years, Peterson has coached baseball, boys hockey and girls hockey in the past.
“Chris represents the Richfield community so there is not going to be a steep learning curve to know what they want and need,” Ellerson said. “This is such a natural step for him.”
Peterson spent one year teaching at Hopkins High School before moving to Richfield, where he has primarily taught United States history to 11th graders.
Peterson coached in one capacity or another for those 23 years, including the last nine years as the head baseball coach. That void of free time was short-lived as Peterson joined the baseball coaching staff at Macalester College in the fall of 2021.
“They had an opportunity that was attractive to me with a kid in college and another in ninth grade,” Peterson said as son Landon, a sophomore baseball player at St. John’s was part of a doubleheader sweep of the Scots in Collegeville April 23.
Peterson said it was heart-wrenching to coach against his son’s team, even though Landon didn’t get into the game. Peterson threw batting practice to him before the first game, “which was a dream come true.”
St. John’s won the first game with a 3-run walk-off home run by Ethan Roe to cap off a wild 9-run seventh inning. The game went into the final inning tied 1-1. “One of Landon’s friends hit the home run,” Peterson said. “The agony was there because we thought we had them after taking a three-run lead.
“Not a lot of inside-the-house bragging rights though. Of course, I wanted to win both games, especially the second game.”
Macalester allowed Peterson to take a step back from coaching full-time.
“As an assistant coach, if I was at practices great, if not, there are other assistant coaches,” he said. “It gave me more balance in my time and frankly, the other part was an opportunity to learn from somebody else. Coach [Matt] Parrington has been there for a long time and is someone I respect. I’m so glad I made that decision. I learned a lot on the baseball side and college athletics but also just life lessons, from someone else’s perspective. It has been a great opportunity for me.”
Among his duties with Macalester are throwing batting practice sessions and hitting fungoes when other coaches aren’t there. “I’ll go around and help out anywhere I can. There is always something to do.”
Peterson knew he needed to find more balance between coaching and family time. “As a head coach you are the face of the program, always there and I was looking for a way to pull back from all of the components as coach from games, practices, scheduling buses, doing team laundry, and more,” he said, being highly selective in finding a right opportunity to coach. “I saw Parrington coach and the program and wasn’t going to make the jump for someone I didn’t respect. Matt’s been better than I couldn’t have imagined. I have the utmost respect for him as a coach and person.”
The transition from coaching high school to college baseball took some time for Peterson to get used to the routine with a full schedule of fall workouts then starting up again in February. “It took a couple of weeks to adjust to the indoor practices and what that’s like. The terminology and knowing where to go is different.”
As for the new opportunity at Richfield High School, Peterson discussed the opening with former Activities Director Dave Boie, whom he considers a close friend, plus former longtime activities director Todd Olson for his perspective and had Ellerson’s input along the way.
“Jared’s such a nice guy and I feel we are really blessed to have all three of them here and people I can lean on as we go ahead,” Peterson said.
“It’s amazing to reflect on all the things we’ve been through with Jared and his leadership that shines through,” Peterson said of Ellerson. “You don’t think about it at the time, but looking back at all of the things we had to coach through with the pandemic and protocols. He is an exceptional communicator – honest and open. I know it is very much appreciated all that he has done along with Shannon [Lingberg] and our principal [Stacy Theien-Collins] without being able to meet in person. He has led with so much grace and integrity, it will be difficult for me to fill those shoes.”
Olson congratulated Peterson as the new activities director sharing advice about how to lead. “Trust your head and heart and left the door open if I need anything,” Peterson said about Olson’s encouragement. “He gives little nuggets of advice, that’s his style, and if you need more he will give you more. Todd was very good when he was here as AD but he is also very good about giving you space to find your way. He’s there to help but you’ll know it the best if you do it so take ownership, and give it a shot. He is there when you stumble.”
Peterson graduated from Burnsville High School in 1991 where he also played hockey and baseball. He graduated from St. Cloud State with bachelor’s degrees in political science and secondary social studies teaching before earning his master’s in education degree from Saint Mary’s University in 2012. He was a head coach at Hopkins High School baseball, in addition to coaching the American Legion teams in Burnsville and Hopkins.
Applying for the position at Richfield was attractive because of how familiar he is with the community as a whole. “It’s a great group of people who do amazing work,” he said of the coaches. “Additionally, knowing how supportive the community is and how they want the kids to be involved is familiarity is there.
It was not something where I was looking at other places. This is the place for me, it feels comfortable. Those are positives that led me to want to apply.”
