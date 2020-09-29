Holy Angels girls tennis uses opportunity to help out beyond the court
The First Serve Society is a program organized this summer by the Holy Angels girls tennis program and coach Steve Werle.
After the typical USTA Junior Team Tennis Program was canceled due to COVID-19, the Stars were looking for a way to still play tennis while serving the community.
The team met twice a week for one hour of community service followed by two hours of tennis at Augsburg Park.
The service programs, with help of several dozen tennis players in the program, included cleaning up the Hub parking lot and walkways, helping clean and stock shelves at the Southside Village Boys and Girls Community Co-op Food Pantry at 39th Street and Chicago Avenue in Chicago and helping clean and organize tenting supplies at Annunciation Catholic Church.
“It was an amazing experience,” Werle said. “We got to serve our neighbors in the community and have fun playing tennis as well.”
The Stars were 6-2 after a 6-1 loss to Visitation Sept. 22 following a pair of Tri-Metro Conference wins over St. Croix Lutheran (7-0, Sept. 16) and St. Anthony (5-2, Sept. 15) after Richfield handed the Stars the first loss of the season.
Holy Angels’ third doubles team of Mara Poidinger and Maria Davies won their close match 7-5, 7-5 for the lone team point. Sophomore Meredith Diehl went three sets at No. 2 singles before coming up short after winning the opening set 6-4 before losing 6-0, 6-4.
Visitation also took the No. 1 doubles match after Holy Angels’ Elizabeth Schaefbauer and Maddie Stine took the opening set 6-3 but Visitation’s Shea Dolan and Sophia Rahn won the next sets 6-2, 6-1.
Senior captains include Izzy Griswold and Lizzy Schaefbauer who are returning doubles players. Griswold and classmate Lexi Egan were off to a 6-0 start in the No. 2 spot while Schaefbauer and classmate Maddie Stine were 3-1 as the top doubles team for the Stars.
Griswold went 1-1 moving into third singles against St. Croix Lutheran and Visitation.
Junior Lauren McCoy opened the season 4-0 but dropped her last two matches playing in the No. 1 singles position. Diehl is 4-4 overall, 3-3 at second singles and 1-1 at first singles. Both returned from last season.
Freshman Madeline Wood is a new varsity contributor compiling a 4-2 overall record splitting time between second and third singles.
Richfield picked up a 4-3 win over the Stars on Sept. 10 to avenge the season-opening 7-0 loss.
Richfield swept the four singles matches while Holy Angels swept the three doubles matches in the Tri-Metro Conference contest.
Spartans No. 1 singles player Christina Furness-Rubio defeated Diehl 6-4, 6-4; Richfield’s Helen Nguyen defeated Wood at No. 2 6-2, 6-2; Allie Nelson defeated Holy Angels’ Ava Rustowicz 6-1, 6-3 and Richfield’s Natalie Hanson won at No. 4 singles against Gabby Bartfield 6-4, 6-3.
Stars No. 1 doubles team of Schaefbauer/Stine defeated Bella Jurewicz and Kiersti Joerger 1-6, 6-2, 6-2; at second doubles Griswold/Egan defeated Richfield’s Fametta Zuban and Corrina Jones 7-6, 6-1 and at third doubles Poidinger/Davies defeated Richfield’s Sophie Bhnke and Audrey Palmerscheim 6-0, 6-0.
