The policy is designed to protect laborers, contractors, and the city
A prevailing-wage policy for the city of Richfield is something Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez feels has been needed for some time.
“This has been a community-wide effort to move this forward and I’m really proud we are doing this,” Regan Gonzalez said. “This has been another issue at the city of Richfield that we have been talking about for years and it really feels great to be taking action on it.”
That action referred to by the mayor included the passage Aug. 10 of the first reading of an ordinance establishing a prevailing-wage policy for city-funded projects with estimated costs of $300,000 or more
The prevailing wage is a basic hourly rate paid to workers who are employed on public work projects, including those paid on projects that include revenue from the state and federal governments.
Though Richfield must already require contractors to pay a prevailing wage for projects utilizing state and federal revenue, this new ordinance will require city-funded capital projects to be regulated under a prevailing-wage policy.
In February, the council provided a directive to expand wage requirements to help support the city’s economy and provide a boost to the area standard of living.
To do this, the new ordinance requires that all new development agreements with contractors be done in compliance of labor laws and to elevate awareness about human labor trafficking issues. The ordinance also requires that posters about human trafficking be on display at job sites.
“I want to thank our staff and our local union for advocating and really helping us and our staff as we take a leap here,” Councilmember Simon Trautmann said. “I want to talk about prevailing wages and providing living wages for everybody that contracts with the city, but also for the folks who have either been trafficked or been the victim of wage theft,” he added.
The new policy language, according to a staff report, states the city is looking to provide developments and buildings to “be constructed and maintained by the best means and highest quality of labor reasonably available.”
To do that, the new policy will provide compensation to workers that reflect real value of the services they perform.” Those wages are also expected to be comparable to wages paid for similar work within the community.
A development agreement with 5345 Partners, LLC, was recently written to utilize provisions of the proposed ordinance, and to underscore how the new policy would work.
According to a city staff report, that agreement includes these provisions:
• Construction and ongoing operation of the project must comply with all local, state and federal labor laws.
• The certificate of completion will be provided upon evidence that all contractors, subcontractors and laborers have been paid.
According to the staff report, should the developer not comply, they could be in default and the city could have options:
• The city could delay issuance of the tax increment financing.
• The city could reduce the amount of the tax increment financing by 20%.
• The city could terminate the contract.
Though the cost of implementing this proposed wage ordinance is unknown, there is a potential for increased costs to the city. The staff report states, “The research was inconsistent, making it difficult to predict the increase cost, if any, in future contracts and the administrative costs of enforcement.”
There is a level of difficulty in enforcing the ordinance as well, because city staff does not have the training or expertise in understanding the requirements.
There was also some discussion about the $300,000 project cost threshold for implementation, but that amount was considered a benefit, especially if the city did a thorough evaluation of the process.
City Manager Katie Rodriguez told the council, “We did pick $300,000 as the threshold because other communities that picked a lower threshold weren’t enforcing it. So, we’re going to do this for a year and reassess in a year.”
One of the keys to the evaluation will be identifying the number of bids received for projects under the proposed policy. Flags will be raised if the number decreases significantly.
“That’s something that we’ll look at,” Rodriguez said. “We will also have a better idea of how much it costs to do the enforcement. We’ll report back in a year’s time on what we’ve found.”
The staff report lists some of the limitations that might affect the city:
• The developer may be unaware of all subcontractors and suppliers.
• Staff does not have the capacity to conduct site visits to determine if there are workers who are excluded from the list.
• The policy may set an unrealistic expectation for compliance monitoring and blame staff if not followed.
• Language would only be valid until a certificate of completion were issued once all contractual obligations have been met (usually within 18 months of conclusion of construction).
The protection of laborers from exploitation by contractors and subcontractors has become an important issue. Many cities are passing laws to guard against labor trafficking.
According to the staff report, labor trafficking is defined as “the severe form of trafficking in persons,” and “the recruitment, harboring, transportation, provision, or obtaining of a person for labor or services, through the use of force, fraud, or coercion for the purpose of subjection to involuntary servitude, peonage, debt bondage, or slavery.”
Enforcing labor trafficking is also limited by a lack of resources, but the signage placed around a construction site would be meant to help alert employees and patrons to the issue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.