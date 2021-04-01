Spartans begin state tourney with 67-63 win

Richfield senior Lamar Grayson splits between two Mankato West players during the 67-63 win March 30 at Chanhassen High School.

Richfield senior and Mr. Basketball finalist Lamar Grayson opened Wednesday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal against Mankato West by swishing a 3-point basket from the corner of the floor at Chanhassen High School on a fast break. 

The Spartans went on to top Mankato West 67-63 to advance to Target Center for the semifinals which will be played at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8. 

Richfield's starting five and coach Omar McMillan, back right, come together after player introductions ahead of Wednesday's Class 3A state quarterfinal.

Grayson would finish with a game-high 29 points, junior Mitchell January added 15 points and senior Ryan Miles had 10 points. Junior Jaden Wollmuth and senior Isaiah Casey Hammond contributed seven and six points, respectively.

Richfield senior Isaac Casey Hammond, right, reaches for the ball to open the Class 3A state quarterfinal Wednesday.

The Scarlets were led by a host of juniors including Mehki Collins with 16 points, Boum Jock and Louis Magers with 13 points each and senior Mason Ellwein had 14 points.

Richfield junior Mitchell January (14) had 15 points in a 67-63 win over Mankato West in the Class 3A state quarterfinal Wednesday played at Chanhassen High School.

Richfield used its speed to push the pace of the game, knowing the Scarlets thrived in the halfcourt when they could spot-up a shot or make the correct read in the lane.

The Spartans opened on a 15-8 run before Mankato West took a timeout to regroup before mounting its own 12-4 run to lead 20-19 on a Brady Haugum 3-pointer. The Scarlets stretched that lead to 26-21 (a 16-6 run) with three minutes left in the opening half.

The teams entered the break with Mankato West holding a 30-29 lead after Majers made both free throws before Grayson scored a quick basket in the closing seconds.

Collins picked up his third foul just 15 seconds into the second half on a charge. Richfield retook the lead, 32-30 on a January 3-pointer from the corner soon after followed by a Grayson drive to the rim out of the corner two minutes into the half. 

Richfield had a tremendous amount of support in the stands at Chanhassen High School which saw the Spartans top Mankato West 67-63 in the Class 3A state quarterfinal.

Richfield went on a outscore Mankato West 38-33 in the second half.

Jock made a three to draw within 60-57 in the final two minutes but Richfield responded this time with Grayson going inside for two more points inside 1:30.

