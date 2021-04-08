Mr. Basketball finalist Lamar Grayson had a game-high 22 points, cheered on by a strong Richfield turnout at Target Center
Richfield led Alexandria (22-1) for the bulk of the Class 3A state semifinal but it is the Cardinals advancing with a 66-64 win played Thursday at Target Center.
Richfield (16-5) led 29-23 at halftime and pushed its lead to as many as 13 points in the second half before Alexandria’s Myles Sansted provided the fireworks in the final seconds of a dramatic ending.
He was fouled behind the 3-point line by Mitchel January with 11.4 seconds to go with Richfield clinging to a 64-61 lead.
After Sansted made the first two free throws, Richfield called a time out which worked out well as Sansted missed the tying basket.
Alexandra’s Colton Roderick collected the rebound, patiently waiting for Sansted to work his way open in the corner of the court before collecting a pass and firing what would be the go-ahead basket from the corner, facing the Cardinals bench.
After a momentary pause to determine how much time was on the clock, Richfield had 6.1 seconds to go end-to-end.
Senior Ryan Miles started the final sequence with a pass to Jaden Wollmuth who gave the ball back near midcourt. Alexandria’s defense allowed Miles to work close to the 3-point line, waiting for the rebound as the last-second shot went around the rim but didn’t fall through the iron as the buzzer sounded.
Miles finished with eight points on 4-13 shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Senior Lamar Grayson, one of five Mr. Basketball finalists, finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He made his lone 3-pointer and was 5-of-6 from the line.
Junior Jordan Wollmuth added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds including eight on the offensive glass. He also had three assists and assisted on three blocked shots. Senior Isaiah Casey-Hammond was limited to two points and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes on the floor as he ran into foul trouble eventually fouling out in the final minute.
The Spartans led for over 27 minutes of the 36-minute game as Alexandria led only 3:58.
Richfield appeared to be in control with a 51-38 with nine minutes to go. They made it a 55-46 lead after senior guard Lamar Grayson made two free throws with 5:51 remaining.
Alexandria outscored Richfeidl 20-9 over the final 5:57 of the game. The Cardinals made it a five-point game, 55-50 with consecutive putbacks in traffic by Kobe Jenson.
Richfield pushed its lead to 61-50 but the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to make it a 61-57 game with 1:54 to play.
The Spartans were able to make it to the free-throw line more in the second half (2-5 in the first half, 10-13 in the second half shooting 66.7 percent for the game). From the field, the Spartans were 25-62 for the game including a mark of 12-27 in the second half.
Alexandria turned up the 3-point shooting in the second half, covering 4-of-14 after making 2-of-8 in the first half. They were nearly perfect from the free-throw line converting 9-of-10 in the second half after converting just 1-of-4 in the opening half. From the field, Alexandria shot 43 percent.
Alexandria advances to play the winner of the DeLaSalle/Minnehaha Academy winner at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Class 3A state championship game at Target Center. The game will be broadcast on Channel 45 (45TV).
