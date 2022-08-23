With nine of 11 starters ready to build on a six-win campaign last season, Richfield hopes to build on success from club-season experience at Norway Cup
Returning all but two starters from last season, Richfield girls soccer coach Amy Franks has high expectations for a team that won six matches before falling to neighborhood rival Holy Angels in the Section 3AA quarterfinals.
The Spartans won three of the opening five matches last season, including a pair of 2-1 decisions against St. Paul Como Park in the opener and a 2-1 win at Simley two weeks later. Sandwiched between was a dominant 7-0 win over Columbia Heights in the Tri-Metro Conference opener.
Senior captains, including midfielders Julia Lindow, Jaci Hintz and Destiny Payan, along with defender Eva Patenaude are among the nine returning starters.
What makes this senior class unique is that the majority have been part of the varsity team since eighth grade, making this their fifth season with the top team.
Franks is now in her third season as head coach of the Spartans and fifth season with the program.
Richfield opens the season Aug. 25 at Spartan Stadium against Melrose with kick-off set for 5 p.m. The team travels to Visitation in the Tri-Metro Conference opener at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26.
