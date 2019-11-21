Coach Katie Christian is set to begin her third season leading Richfield/Holy Angels gymnastics and her sixth on the coaching staff for a program with high expectations.
“We have a strong team filled with hardworking and motivated gymnasts who are ready to begin the season,” Christian said about a good mix of gymnasts, including senior captains Aidan Crawford, Kit Piper-Hauswirth and Lucy Rushin and junior captain Abby Kleist.
Also returning to the team are sophomore Ava Durand and juniors Sadie Sullivan, Ally Lacek and Helen Nguyen.
The Spartans join Section 4A this season, with the section meet at Stillwater Area High School on Feb. 15. The coach said the new section could impact individual state qualifying, “but we are excited to compete against a new group of teams. It is our hope that one of our gymnasts make it to state this year.”
The Spartans open the season at St. Louis Park Dec. 10 before heading to Chanhassen on Dec. 17. Both duel meets begin at 6 p.m. The team will compete in two invitationals including Saturday, Dec. 21 at North Star Academy against Minneapolis South, Columbia Heights and St. Louis Park. The meet begins at 11 a.m.
Richfield will compete at Gustavus Adolphus College on Saturday, Jan. 11 starting at 10 a.m. against Hopkins, Chanhassen, Eagan, Forest Lake, Minneapolis Washburn, Rockford and Woodbury. Look for the Spartans to wrap up January at Bloomington Jefferson Tuesday, Jan. 21 and at St. Anthony Village Tuesday, Jan. 28. Both meets begin at 6 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
