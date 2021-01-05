Working for the people has been her calling
Richfield, the metro area and the state have all been dimmed by the absence of one of its stars.
Edwina Garcia was once known as “Bulldog” by those who understood her penchant for truth and her commitment to working for the people.
Garcia has retired from public service, ending her second stint with the Richfield City Council this week.
She walked away not because she felt her decision-making has been diminished, but because of health issues that have slowed her the past couple of years.
It was time, she said.
Garcia’s efforts to protect the interests of her constituents will be long remembered as the essence of her legacy.
Feeling that it “wouldn’t be fair to the constituents,” Garcia decided that 2020 would be her final year of public service.
With her husband, Joe, they raised their daughter, Jill, and made Richfield their home for 44 years. She would spend more than half that time helping build up the city and state.
Garcia operated from the ground floor. Her commitment to the common person began at a young age.
Never mind that Garcia is a person of color. Never mind that along the way there were those who equated her involvement with horse dung. Never mind that all the challenges that go along with being a person of color and attempting to make policy changes in a white man’s world.
None of that mattered to her.
Garcia plowed through all those barriers, insults and defeats to make a big difference.
Her impact has been in example and deed. She proved to the community that if given the opportunity, anybody can do anything.
“It’s something that I did and did it taking advantage of opportunities,” she said. “[Opportunities] sometimes knock on your doors, but other times they try to break down your door. You have to be poised for that opportunity.”
Living those words allowed Garcia to know when the time was right.
It allowed her to hear that inner voice telling her to do something for the world. It allowed her the courage and drive to become involved in community commissions, as a member of the City Council and as a legislator. It allowed her to run for the office of Secretary of State, to work on hospital boards, college boards, church councils, and community advisory boards all the while staying grounded in the moment.
Early life, influences
Garcia clearly remembers her early childhood and isn’t shy about describing how her father’s actions developed her perspective.
Born in Clovis, New Mexico, life was difficult for Garcia.
“I came from a divorced family. My dad was an alcoholic, an abuser ... he was bad. Nobody knew what it was like when you’re living in a little shack because dad was not a provider, looking to get food from the county ... all of those things really stayed with me. I tell a lot of people, ‘Thank God I went through all that.’ When I was a kid, I used to stutter. I had a lot of things to overcome. There was nobody in the family that prized schooling like I did. I was first in the family to graduate from college,” she said.
Being raised by her mother was a blessing.
“She was the opposite of my father. My mom opened so many doors for me,” she said.
The purchase of a bike gave Garcia the freedom to explore and many of those early bike expeditions stopped at the community library. Her early experiences at the library led her to a passion for lifelong learning.
“To this day, I’m a big reader,” she said, a habit that helped her understand the importance of a good education.
Garcia attended a Catholic school through fourth grade, an experience that left a bitter taste. “The nuns were too strict,” she said.
The move to the local public school provided the impetus to improve academically.
“Once I got to public school in fifth grade I started to blossom,” she said.
Excelling in school was important and provided her the foundation for future educational endeavors.
She married Joe in 1963 and they had their daughter, Jill, in 1966.
When Joe was offered a job in Minnesota, the family moved to Richfield in 1972.
Garcia earned her degree in political science in the mid-1970s from the University of Minnesota, not long before she began her political journey.
She was working as an academic counselor at the University of Minnesota’s Chicano Latino Learning Resource Center in the 1980s when she was recruited to run for an open seat on the city council.
She became the first woman of color to serve on the Richfield City Council, the beginning of a number of “firsts.”
“Edwina was not only the first woman of color to be elected in state office here in Minnesota, but her leadership and mentorship has led the way for so many women and women of color in office today,” said Richfield Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez.
Garcia remembers that first campaign against a local accountant.
Describing her opponent as a “really good guy” and someone who “would have done a really good job” if elected, Garcia said it was her work pounding the pavement and on doors that made a difference.
“He went to a lot of City Council meetings, but I didn’t,” she said.
The advice she received sent her out into the community during that first campaign to talk with constituents.
“I was told that all the other stuff I would learn when I got on the council,” she said.
That advice and strategy stayed with her through several campaigns and became the reasons for her success - she connected with people.
State House
After winning one term on the city council, Garcia ran unopposed for a second term.
Halfway through that second term, Garcia decided to run for the Minnesota State House, which she won in 1990.
One of the issues she carried over from the City Council was airport noise and buying out residents who lived on the east side near the airstrip in Richfield.
Eastside residents had been trying to work with the city for some time while Garcia was a council member.
“People wanted to be bought out. They weren’t going to stay there,” she said.
The bill she helped get passed provided funding for the residents from local, state and federal dollars.
“We used to do a lot of partnerships with other governmental entities,” she said.
However, it was a bill that wasn’t supported by everyone.
“The rest of the city didn’t want those homes bought out. It would lessen the tax burden. So, I told them that they should go over there when people were asleep and see if they could handle the airplane noise,” she said.
Garcia wasn’t concerned about developing the tax base and insisted that the area could be rebuilt and that government was too reliant on property taxes.
Garcia also became well-known for her support of veterans. Representing an area that was known for its large VFW and American Legion posts, Garcia was very cognizant of veterans’ needs.
“People came to me with veterans bills and they would pass,” she said.
Another issue Garcia mentions when talking about her time in the Minnesota House involved property around the 77th Street and Lyndale Avenue area.
“There were three car dealers right there,” Garcia said about the business presence.
“Those were the days you didn’t have giant car dealerships that were indoors.
There were a lot of people who were trying out cars along the streets. There was a lot of litter and loud noise,” she said.
Looking to relocate the businesses to other areas, Garcia said pressure through ordinances and other regulations eventually provided the impetus for dealership moves.
“For years we tried to work with them,” Garcia said. “They eventually had to comply with ordinances and eventually moved. It was great and it opened up that area for other development.”
“Blacktop doesn’t pay taxes,” she said about the eventual tax benefits to the city and state from the redeveloped area.
“It did provide huge tax benefits for the city,” she said.
One of the biggest lessons Garcia learned during her time in the House: “You start a bill with one single step. Really, you start with one inch and then you build on that. That’s what it takes.”
Secretary of State
After four terms as a representative, Garcia made the decision to run for Secretary of State.
“I came within 11,000 votes of winning,” she said. “A lot had to do with the fact that I was the first person of color to run statewide with DFL endorsement.”
She was one of five women running for the post in that election. Being a person of color was beneficial, but also hurt her in the southern part of the state, she said.
During that race, the mix of politics and race revealed its ugly side in a very direct way.
She was walking in a parade during the campaign when she was confronted by a man who shocked her by saying, “It figures we would have somebody like you run. We used to have horses run and sh*t on the street. So naturally, you come along, too.”
“I said to him, ‘Sir, I hope the good Lord blesses you’ and I just walked away. His mouth was open. He didn’t know what to say.”
Those words only fueled her determination to continue to serve.
Richfield Council redux
After losing the Secretary of State election, Garcia continued her work with a variety of foundations, councils and commissions. She even spent two years in law school during this period of her life.
For five years, she worked as a student advisor and counselor for a learning resource center when she was approached in 2012 to run once again for the City Council.
“I said I already had a job and was doing well. They thought I was the only one who could win.”
They were right.
Garcia won the primary and the general election, served one term and was re-elected for a second and final term.
As a council member these past two terms, Garcia said she is proud of the direction of the city.
She mentions the housing developments that have been built, the addition of a number of businesses, the upgrading of the city’s liquor stores and the decision to have 911 services handled by Edina.
She also lights up when asked about the changes within the police department.
The addition of more people of color to the department and other city departments has been an important aspect of her legacy.
“I think Jay Henthorne – when he was selected to be the police chief – he really did want to move forward. We had been status quo for too long. He was very interested in having a police department that provided good service to constituents and was people-friendly. I’m proud of the police department,” she said.
Government as a reflection of the community has been Garcia’s guiding light. When she saw her own community failing in the light of inclusion, it disturbed her.
That’s why the move toward recognizing diversity and promoting inclusion has been so important, not only in the police department, but across the city.
She remembers two restaurants on the west side several years ago.
“If I went I would be the last one to get my food. There was a clear bias there,” she said.
She was also taken aback by a call from a constituent who told her about two employees at a business who were talking between themselves in Spanish.
“‘This is America. They should be speaking English,’” Garcia remembers hearing from the constituent.
When Garcia questioned the woman about whether they were speaking directly to her, the woman said they were not.
Garcia essentially told the constituent she needed to re-evaluate her position and understand that people come from differing cultures and should be respected.
“I told her that I think if this country had started off the right way ... we wanted to be mono-lingual and that’s done us more harm than good. Look at other countries where people speak all kinds of languages. She didn’t have much to say after that.”
Concluding that thought, Garcia said, “Telling the truth ... that’s what I’m known for,” she said.
The mentor
Mentoring other council members is something Garcia has done almost by default.
Her experiences and skill in working with others haven’t gone unnoticed.
Regan Gonzalez is direct in describing the influence Garcia has had on her.
“I would not be in office today if it were not for the support, love and mentorship of Edwina,” she said. “I am so thankful for the encouragement she’s given to so many women to step into our leadership, for being an unwavering example of what it means to lead authentically, and of course for everything Edwina has done for me as my mentor.”
The feelings are reciprocal.
Having served with mayors John Hamilton, Steve Quam, Debbie Goettel, Pat Elliott and Regan Gonzalez, Garcia has worked many partnerships.
“Maria becoming mayor ... talk about someone that is really very smart and quick at picking up the facts and how things work. She amazed me,” Garcia said.
“When she came on board she was green. She would call me and ask about what this or that was. She’s someone young enough but embraces the history and the future. Someone who will work really hard.”
Former Councilmember Mike Howard, who now serves in the House in the same seat once occupied by Garcia, said he is a better person and better legislator because of her.
“Serving with Edwina on the City Council was to be schooled by a master in public service,” he said. “She couldn’t help but mentor her colleagues and community members as she organized and fought for a better Richfield. She brought passion, strength and good humor to her work which made her respected and revered by everyone who knew her.”
The silent influence
Her impact also came about in ways that only she could carry out.
Garcia tells the story about a woman who was sitting by herself and not engaging at an event. After Garcia approached her, struck up a conversation, she helped the woman move toward involvement.
Time passed and the two met again at an event where Garcia was told that had she not engaged her at the past event that the woman probably would never have gotten involved.
How many times a similar situation may have occurred over the years is uncertain, but there is no doubting Garcia’s impact on many.
Maybe that’s why Garcia has been the recipient of many state and local awards, something she is happy about, but not something on which she hangs her hat.
Howard said Garcia’s place in Richfield and state history is cemented because of her demand that others around her do the right thing.
“Edwina is someone who appreciates the importance of history and she is in fact one of the great leaders this community has ever known,” he said.
Regan Gonzalez went further: “Edwina’s retirement marks an important moment in our city’s and state’s history. Thank you, Edwina ... You have not only left a legacy of trailblazing actions and policies behind you, but also a multi-generational cohort of strong and powerful women who stand tall and lead authentically, because that is how you mentored us.”
For Garcia, it has always come down to face-to-face meetings, understandings, compromise and integrity.
She said meeting people on their own turf and discussing changes there worked. “I wanted to talk to them in person. That really helps complete your education. People started calling me ‘bulldog.’ I always fought for the underdog.”
Maybe that’s why the newest award established by the city and to be presented annually is called the Edwina Garcia Community Builder Award.
“Richfield is the way it is because we believe in working together as a team. That’s one of the things that makes me proudest. I’ve told every council member, ‘don’t look through your eyes, look at what [constituents] are going through and feel what they’re going through.’ What more can you do? Listen to what they say,” Garcia said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.