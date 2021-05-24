Through five innings Richfield (3-12) not only kept pace with Kennedy, trailing 3-2, but a six-run outburst by the Eagles in the sixth inning helped secure a 9-2 final score at Red Haddox Field May 20.
Both of Richfield’s runs came during a busy fourth inning in a game with Section 3-3A seeding implications for the Nicollet Avenue neighbors.
Lukas Frye drew a walk to start the inning before scoring from second base on a hard-hit double by Tharin Jayamanne, who scored on the next play, a single to right field by Andrew Davis.
The Spartans worked out of a jam in the previous half-inning, allowing one run after walking the bases loaded with one out. Kennedy’s Gage Schmitt grounded into a double play started by second baseman Preston Hodek who fired the ball to catcher Max Levin in time for the force out. Levin threw the ball up the line to first base where Jayamanne kept his composure to catch the ball and step on first base before Schmitt to complete the double play.
Lavin accounted for the fourth Richfield hit.
Frye pitched the opening 2 1/3 innings before senior Ethan Thompson worked the final 3 2/3 innings.
The loss was the fourth straight for Richfield dating back to a 3-0 shutout of St. Croix Lutheran on May 12. The Spartans used singles by Lavin and Ryan Miles before Hintz drove in one run in a three-run sixth inning of the Tri-Metro Conference contest. Jayamanne’s double to left field brought in Miles and Hintz with two outs.
In a 6-2 loss to Osseo on March 17, Frye had two hits and stole a base. Zornes added an RBI double and was hit by a pitch. Moon stole two bases and Davis drove in the other Spartan’s run. Jayamanne and Ryan Miles combined to allow four earned runs on six hits. They struck out four and walked seven.
Sibley handed Richfield a 14-7 loss on May 15 in a game of Section 3-3A foes. Aside from a seven-run fourth inning, the two teams played to a 7-7 tie. Sibley only outhit the Spartans 12-10 but Richfield struggled in the field with seven errors. Sibley was errorless in the field.
Zornes, Davis and Ty Lundin each had two hits. Moon added a double, drove in two RBIs and scored two runs. Davis stole two bases.
Richfield ended the week with a 4-2 loss to Minneapolis South on May 21.
South scored twice in the first inning as the two teams combined for just eight hits and seven errors in the field.
Hintz started for Richfield striking out four batters over five innings. He allowed one earned run on three hits. Luke Wolterstorff pitched the remaining two innings allowing one run on two hits. He struck out two batters and walked four.
Frye drew two walks, stole one base and scored one run. Hintz and Lavin also drew two walks each. Davis drew one walk and scored the other Spartans’ run, going 1-for-2 at the plate.
Richfield completed the week with a 4-2 loss to Minneapolis South Friday, May 21. Hintz and Wolterstorff combined to strike out six and walk six South batters while conceding just one earned run each on a combined five hits.
Hintz, Lavin and Davis came through with the lone Spartan hits on the day. Hintz, Lavin and Frye each drew two walks as the patient approach at the plate yielded eight walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.