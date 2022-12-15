One of two suspects in the Feb. 1 shooting death of a student outside South Education Center Academy in Richfield has been acquitted on five of six counts. Alfredo Rosario Solis, 20, of Minneapolis was found guilty of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 7, while being acquitted on five counts of murder, attempted murder and first-degree assault.

The incident outside the Richfield alternative high school resulted in the death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice. Two other students were injured during the incident.

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments