Artists and crafters asked to help make cards and crafts for area seniors
Calling all Richfield artists and crafters––let’s show our seniors how much we care by making cards or small crafts for them.
So many people have been cut off from their loved ones. This can be particularly devastating for seniors who may be isolated in their room or unit of their facility, apartment or condo.
Let’s show our seniors how much we care by making cards or small crafts for them think pictures that will brighten their space and let them know they are not forgotten. Be sure to include a note and sign with just a first name.
Drop off cards (small crafts) in the marked bin in the Richfield Police Department lobby, 6700 Portland Ave. S., by Tuesday, April 21.
The police department lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Enter the city hall vestibule; use the door immediately on the right to enter the police department lobby (for safety purposes, items will be quarantined and then delivered to senior facilities by a police reserve officer).
This is an excellent project for children of all ages, especially middle- and high-schoolers looking for ways to help their community. Adults – we need your artist talents, too.
Break out the crayons, colored pencils, markers, paints, sewing machines, LEGOs, yarn ... whatever medium that sparks creativity. Small, painted rocks with words of encouragement can be placed on a shelf or windowsill. There are awesome card-making ideas and tips on YouTube and craft sites.
For other ideas, check out:
Share with your Richfield schools, churches or scouting groups.
For more information, contact Richfield Police Crime Prevention Specialist Jill Mecklenburg at 612-861-9845 or jmecklenburg@RichfieldMN.gov.
- Courtesy of Richfield Communications Department
