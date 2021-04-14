To the editor:
After reading the April 1, 2021, Sun Current article, “County aims to address equity with $20 minimum wage,” several questions came to mind.
With the affected 480 showing up for work one day with up to a 33% wage increase, will their productivity also increase commensurately?
Will all of those who may have worked for years to achieve the $20 wage be unhappy if their wages are not bumped? I know I certainly would be.
So if they want to keep the rest of the county workers happy, the county had also better give them wage increases. They did talk about pay compression which would be addressed by supervisors on an individual basis. But they didn’t associate any predicted cost for this.
Debbie Goettel, Hennepin County District 5 Commissioner from Richfield, challenged other large employers to follow suit.
Government has a definite advantage over private employers. If the county wants to raise wages, they can just raise taxes.
In the real world if an employer wants to raise wages, they need to raise the product price, cut back some of the employees or replace the employees with robots. Private employers have an obligation to their stockholders to make a profit.
Mike McLean
Richfield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.