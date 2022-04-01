Says she wouldn’t have announced had Mayor Regan Gonzalez decided to run again
Richfield City Councilmember Mary Supple announced this week she is running for mayor. The announcement came Friday, April 1, via The Neighbors for Supple Campaign Committee.
It also came on the heels of Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez’s announcement on Thursday that she would not seek reelection to the post.
“(Regan Gonzalez) is an amazing leader and she is going to leave a legacy of community-building,” Supple told the Sun Current. “She opened doors to so many people. We were lucky to have her as our mayor.”
Supple said her announcement came so quickly after Regan Gonzalez’s because she had prior knowledge of the mayor’s decision. “Maria had confided in me earlier that she wasn’t going to run,” she said, “but out of respect for her, I thought it was her story to tell, so I didn’t announce anything publicly until then.”
Supple further explained, “I had been planning to run for City Council, so I had been thinking about things I wanted to have happen in the city. Then Maria shared with me that she wasn’t going to run again, so I decided to run for mayor instead of City Council.”
Supple was elected to the City Council in 2018, having worked for over 30 years as a teacher – most of it teaching sixth grade.
She described how her career in teaching has prepared her for this next step: “Two big things. ... I think I have a really deep connection to our community, and being with kids all those years it gives me a lot of optimism for the future. I had been there long enough that I was starting to see the next generation of kids, like children of my former students coming through. It just fills you with so much optimism.”
The other aspect of her experience is based in skills built as a leader in the teachers union.
“I was really involved with the teachers union, so I learned a lot of skills and have been able to use my community-building skills and organizing skills for the city of Richfield. I learned a lot of leadership skills through that experience,” she said.
Additionally, Supple proudly points to her membership on the statewide Minnesota Teachers Retirement Association Pension Board and her experience chairing the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority over the course of her first term.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.