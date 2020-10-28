Despite 2020 being the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Richfield continues to move ahead in addressing climate issues on residents.
The “new normal” in terms of climate change means more frequent flooding in the central United States, a longer and more costly wildfire season in California, and droughts across the Great Plains.
The good news is that global momentum around climate change is swelling. According to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, six in 10 Americans are now either “alarmed” or “concerned” about climate change, a number that has more than doubled in the past five years.
Richfield demonstrated its goal to continue to do its part to curb climate change by adopting a Climate Action Plan at the regular city council meeting held on Oct. 13.
“I hear a lot from residents about the importance of making Richfield a more sustainable place to live, learn, work and play,” Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez said. “The city’s new climate action plan demonstrates that we take climate change seriously and are willing to make the hard choices to do our part in reversing its effects.”
A climate action plan is a document that highlights specific goals and actions an organization wants to achieve in its sustainability, mitigation, and resiliency efforts. From organization to organization, these plans usually share similar goals and actions, but are specifically tailored by the individual group that is putting it together.
“The city benefits from having this climate action plan because it compiles several related goals and inter-departmental objectives in one place,” Richfield Sustainability Specialist Rachel Lindholm said. “This helps construct a better holistic understanding of the sustainability goals city staff and elected officials are committed to.”
The plan also organizes the strategic direction of the city’s Sustainability Specialist and Sustainability Commission for at least the next five years.
Specifically, the climate action plan focuses on eight areas and outlines more than 80 actions.
“A lot of climate action plans out there are very big picture, but lacking in specific details,” Ward 3 Councilmember Ben Whalen said. “This plan has clear steps and we will know each year if we are succeeding or not at working toward our goal of becoming a more sustainable city.”
Several aspects of the climate action plan are already under way. They include existing partnerships, like Partners in Energy, which aims to help the city achieve its energy goals and assist local residents and businesses in reducing their energy bills and carbon footprints.
One of the critical elements of the city’s climate action plan deals with resident education and volunteerism.
“We’re eager to create and share more education and volunteering opportunities with Richfield community members as we all work toward building a more sustainable city,” Lindholm said. “Residents have led many sustainability efforts over the past few years and it’s exciting to know that this is a community-valued effort.”
View the climate plan by visiting richfieldmn.gov/ClimateActionPlan.
- Contributed by the City of Richfield Communications Department
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
