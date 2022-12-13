The longtime Federal League commissioner helped found the over-35 baseball league in 1986

JayBee Blackshear was first introduced to good friend Ron Cottone while playing for rival baseball teams in Richfield in the late 1990s.

Ron Cottone

Ron Cottone helped establish the 35-and-over Federal League in 1986 and Richfield Rockets in 1989. 

