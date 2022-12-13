The longtime Federal League commissioner helped found the over-35 baseball league in 1986
JayBee Blackshear was first introduced to good friend Ron Cottone while playing for rival baseball teams in Richfield in the late 1990s.
Blacksheer played for the Rounders while Cottone not only played for the Rockets but helped establish the 35-and-over Federal League in 1986 before organizing the Richfield Rockets in 1989.
Cottone, 73, died on Nov. 25 at Hennepin County Medical Center with friends Dana Anderson and Rita Brock at his bedside while siblings Gary, Karen and Debra were with him on Zoom, according to his obituary.
Cottone was one of the founders of adult baseball in Minnesota. He played for the Bloomington Eagles then North Minneapolis Lakers before establishing the Rockets.
A player and manager with the Rockets, Cottone started the team in 1989 and continued to wear the No. 8 jersey for the next 33 years.
Cottone was part of the Rockets’ championship team in 2004.
“He started the league up to give guys who still wanted to play competitive baseball a place to do so,” Blackshear said as Cottone was the Federal League commissioner after being part of the group to bring the league together. “Ron had a lot to do with the expansion,”
Blackshear said as the Federal League has grown a lot since the 8-10 teams when he began to nearly 30 teams spread across the Twin Cities.
“Ron had a lot to do with the league expanding as we would have guys on our team looking to play closer to their home,” Blackshear said as at least a half-dozen current teams came about that way.”
An inaugural inductee into the Federal League Hall of Fame in 2008, Cottone’s goal was to continue baseball opportunities for those who wanted to play regardless of age.
“He made sure the teams fit into the scope of the league,” Blackshear said who turned 60 years old this season. “And continued that with the growth and ideals of the league – about being competitive and developing camaraderie. Being able to have a beer or two with your opponents after the game to get to know each other.”
Blackshear says Cottone was encouraged to play in leagues for 50-over, 60-over, and even a 70-over league. “They asked him but he always said ‘Nope. This is my level.’”
Blackshear described his relationship with Cottone as one of a mentor. “He loved the game so much,” Blackshear said after a memorial gathering of baseball friends of Cottone in Bloomington last week.
“He was never going to stop showing up unless he wasn’t healthy enough,” Blackshear said as Cottone was born and raised in Chicago and a lifelong-suffering Cubs fan. “He just loved everything about it, the uniforms to equipment to rules and trivia of the game. For many years there would be a trivia question after each game during our postgame beer,” Blackshear said. “He would try to come up with a question and sometimes we would be close but not totally correct.”
Blackshear described Cottone as a great companion. “We loved to talk strategy and technique and he told me on several occasions he really enjoyed having someone else close to his age on the team,” Blackshear said. “That was good for me, also. On the Rockets’ it isn’t about win-at-all-costs but it’s about having fun, fellowship and learning and if you can help someone else, that’s what the team is about.”
Being surrounded by baseball friends was, “very cathartic. We had guys who stopped playing show up just because they loved Ron. Everybody loved Ron. This is one of the few states where there is a baseball league for those over 35,” Blackshear said. “You don’t find organized leagues like this. I know a lot of other guys just from talking to them after games. It’s a way to continue to play and learn from other people with different backgrounds.”
The Rockets lost the opportunity to play games at Spartan Field at the high school. Blackshear, who worked for Minnesota Gophers baseball at the time, helped the team call Siebert Field home for three seasons before the on-campus baseball park was renovated.
The Rockets also called Inver Grove Heights home for about five years before the recently-retired player and coach Adam Fleitman managed to get the Rockets back to the field at Richfield High School.
Fleitman and teammate Ben Duvick took over the day-to-day operations of the team so Cottone could enjoy whatever part of the game he wanted to.
Fleitman pitched 36 2/3 innings out of 88 innings this summer for the 5-14 Rockets. Javier Ramos led the team with 15 hits in 12 games (.429 batting average) while Joe Haehn and Nate Loughran each had 14 hits in 11 and nine games, respectively. Haehn hit the lone home run, driving in four runs.
Blackshear had one hit in seven at-bats spanning 12 games.
Another baseball passion for Cottone was organizing the Hickory tournament in September as a way to mark the end of the season after playoffs were done. “The idea was to use it as a way to grab those 33-34-year-olds and introduce them to the Federal League before they turn 35 and are eligible to play,” Blackshear said.
The tournament took place this year in Coon Rapids after a string of five years at St. Michael.
Blackshear says the unofficial name of the tournament will be the Ron Cottone Hickory Baseball Classic.
