District officials offering walk-through opportunities to see changes
After three years of construction and renovations in several buildings across the school district, Richfield administration and staff are ready to display what taxpayers’ dollars have built.
A “Parade of Schools” for current residents, current families, alumni and prospective families will begin Saturday, Sept. 25, and continue Sept. 27, Sept. 28, and Friday, Oct. 1. The open house at the various locations will be offered in conjunction with homecoming week.
“We chose this week because homecoming is a natural time to engage our community and alumni, generating support and excitement for RPS,” district spokesperson Jennifer Valley, said.
The dates and times for each open house and for community homecoming events:
Saturday, Sept. 25
• 10 a.m., Homecoming parade - View the parade route and other details on the RHS website, richfieldschools.org/about/parade-of-schools.
• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Open house at Richfield High School.
Monday, Sept. 27
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Open house at Richfield Dual Language School - Check out the new media center, lunchroom, and student bathrooms.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Open house at Richfield STEM Elementary - Updates have been made to the entrance and hallways, and a collaborative work spaces and media center has been constructed.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Open house at Centennial Elementary - See the new media center, main office and flexible learning spaces.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Open house at Sheridan Hills Elementary - See the new media center, new office and improvements to the entrance area.
• 5:30-7:30 p.m., Open house at Richfield Middle School - Improvements at the school are new flex spaces and a new lunchroom.
Friday, Oct. 1
• 5:30-7 p.m., Open house at Central Education Center and Richfield Community Education sampler event - See two new expandable meeting/activity rooms, updated acoustics in the gymnasium, a community-focused computer lab and a new family resource room.
• 7 p.m., Homecoming game - Cheer on the Spartans as they take on the Washburn Millers.
The events will feature self-guided tours with key stops at newly renovated spaces. The Central Education Center event will include sample classes from Richfield Community Education (advance registration requested) and the Richfield High School event includes samples from the new frozen yogurt machine in the cafe and the opening of the Spartan Store in the commons area.
Masks must be worn while in the buildings and social distancing will be encouraged.
