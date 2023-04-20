Richfield-Holy Angels clay target is looking for a strong spring season after the team finished second in the Class 1A division at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League which is part of the USA High School Clay Target League.
Classes are determined on team size and this spring the team only graduated two seniors while adding a couple newcomers.
“Our goal is to maintain,” coach Bob Brotzel said as the team had three boys and three girls tie for the top gun award hitting 46 and 45, respectively out of 50 targets. “Our season is looking very promising.”
Brotzel started the program in 2014 as a member of the Richfield Police Department. He is a longtime coach in the area going back to coaching cross country at Kennedy High School in 1972.
Last season included a third-place finish in the trap shooting portion of the tournament as the team combined to score 467 points, five points behind runner-up St. Cloud Cathedral and 11 points behind champion Goodridge High School. The varsity-only scores gave Richfield-Holy Angels second place, three points clear of third-place Rochester John Marshall at the June 13 meet in Alexandria.
Ian Peck scored a 96 (out of 100) to tie for sixth place; Hunter Bemis tied for 14th (95); Noah Johnson tied for 21st (94); Piper Larson and Silas Kriha tied for 48th (91); Finn Larson tied for 136 (86); Adam Fink tied for 151st (85); and Josh Kukowski tied for 233rd (77).
The season began at the end of March with teams competing at West End Trap Club in Eagan and Minneapolis Gun Club in remote competitions throughout the week. The spring regular season continues through May 9 with the championship to follow in June.
Captains for this season include Peck and Johnson (trap); Kriha (five-stand); and Bemis (skeet).
