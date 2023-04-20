Richfield-Holy Angels clay target is looking for a strong spring season after the team finished second in the Class 1A division at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League which is part of the USA High School Clay Target League.

Classes are determined on team size and this spring the team only graduated two seniors while adding a couple newcomers.

