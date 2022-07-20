In a proclamation signed by Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez July 12, the city of Richfield denounced the practice of LGBTQ conversion therapy, an issue the City Council is expected to address again before the end of the year.
The proclamation, which cites organizations including the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association in condemning the practice as “harmful,” comes as a proposal to ban conversion therapy makes its way to the City Council.
The draft ordinance, which would prohibit conversion therapy from being practiced on youth and vulnerable adults, was first presented to the City Council in April 2021 after the Human Rights Commission recommended its adoption. The ban would help protect youth and vulnerable adults “from harmful, ineffective treatment that leads to increased rates of depression, self-harm and suicide,” then-Human Rights Commissioner Tasha Ostendorf told the council last year.
With a favorable reception from the council, the ordinance was placed on the work plan for 2022.
Richfield would be joining Minneapolis, St. Paul, Red Wing, Winona, West St. Paul, Robbinsdale and Bloomington in banning conversion therapy, Ostendorf noted.
“Richfield is a city dedicated to inclusion and equity, and will not let it become a safe haven for practitioners of conversion therapy in between Minneapolis and Bloomington,” the proclamation states.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order banning conversion therapy in June 2021, but the order could be struck down with a change in power at the Governor’s Office.
Richfield’s proposed conversion therapy ban addresses an issue close to the heart for Human Rights Commissioner Mara Glubka, the trans rights activist who wrote the draft ordinance.
“I didn’t go through conversion therapy, but when I was 15 my parents basically kind of found me out and put me into Catholic Charities counseling,” Glubka, a trans woman, told the Sun Current. “It was very traumatic for me, because I took it as my parents will never ever accept who I am, and all I’ve got is to just play along with it.”
Play along with it, she did.
Glubka went on to get married, have three boys, and get divorced after 17 years. At that point, she said, “I had an awakening: Why am I still trying to find a wife or another female?”
She said she started coming out at the age of 58. “I officially started living as me on November 1, 2012,” said Glubka, 69.
The proclamation condemning conversion therapy, she said during a presentation to the City Council July 12, “is really important mostly as a message to kids, to tell them that they’re not wrong to be who they are.”
Minors and vulnerable adults are the most common demographics treated with conversion therapy, Ostendorf told the council last year.
Though suicide is among the harms cited by those condemning conversion therapy, at least one defender of the practice asserted during public comment preceding Bloomington’s ban that it has saved lives.
Those speaking against the ban in Bloomington also contended that it removes an option for youth who are hurting during a time of their lives that can be filled with anxiety and confusion about their sexuality. Opponents to the ban said any decision to pursue conversion therapy is best left to parents. They also called it an unconstitutional overreach and an infringement on religious liberties.
Richfield’s proposed ordinance does not apply to religious or prayer practices, Glubka said.
‘Torture’
“A whole lot of experts liken conversion therapy to torture, and so do I,” said Glubka.
Techniques used in conversion therapy may include electric shock, food and liquid deprivation and chemically induced nausea, according to a brief by the American Medical Association.
“Underlying these techniques is the assumption that any non-heterosexual, non-cisgender identities are mental disorders, and that sexual orientation and gender identity can and should be changed,” the brief says.
“This assumption is not based on medical and scientific evidence. Professional consensus rejects pathologizing sexual and gender identities.”
Glubka called the religious counseling she received as a teen “ the most traumatic event of my youth.”
She experienced further trauma after she began coming out, including the loss of her job as an area manager for a chain of truck stops.
“When I first decided I was going to do this, I came out to my work, and three months later I was let go,” she said. Glubka added that she wanted to transition and keep working, “but I probably would have been eaten alive in that business.”
Her transition included telling her three sons, too. Although she was “really worried” about those conversations, “they ended up being relieved,” she said. “ … They really thought I was going to tell them that I was going to die or something.”
Though the task of informing her children went better than expected, Glubka’s life change resulted in “a lot of loss, as far as friends, family, money,” she said. “I lost my house of 18 years.” She would end up moving into a Richfield condo after leaving her Lakeville home.
On top of that upheaval, daily life as a trans woman isn’t easy either, Glubka said. “People are mean, people are really mean to transgender people,” she explained.
But she says it’s all been worth it.
“I risked everything to be me, and I don’t regret it at all,” she said. “There’s no substitute for being me.”
In the proclamation on conversion therapy, the city struck a note of inclusion.
“Our LGBTQIA youth and vulnerable adults are valued members of our community,” the proclamation states, “and the city intends to protect them from this harm and wants them to know that the City of Richfield has their back.”
