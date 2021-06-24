New equipment will be installed after Labor Day
The city of Richfield City Council at its first meeting in June approved the expenditure of $180,000 to replace play equipment at Christian and Fremont parks.
With design changes based on resident feedback sessions held at the parks in April, residents also sounded off on options for new equipment.
Requests for proposals, which were distributed to playground vendors in the Minnesota and Wisconsin, included the following criteria: overall design, appeal to all ages, inclusiveness, price, delivery, warranty and references.
According to a report to the council, cities proposing projects costing more than $75,000 must require contractors to provide a performance bond and a payment bond. State law also requires that each contract between the city and a prime contractor require the contractor to pay subcontractors within 10 days of receipt of payment from the city. Both of the requirements were included in the RFP.
For projects between $25,000 and $100,000, cities may award a contract for construction, alteration, repair, or maintenance work to the vendor or contractor offering the best value under a RFP.
The scoring team consisted of Community Services Commission Chairperson Kevin Wendt, Vice Chairperson Heather MacDonald, Lisa Rudolph, and Jenna Hanson; Adaptive Supervisor Ann Jindra; Recreation Supervisor MaryKaye Champa; and Recreation Services Director Amy Markle. The top scoring proposal in all of the above criteria categories for both parks came from Northland Recreation.
The $180,000 project will be funded through the city’s 2021 capital improvement budget and will include the replacement of play equipment at the parks, wood and carpet installation, and excavation and grading.
The play equipment now in use at the parks will be removed and new equipment installed just after Labor Day, after students go back to school, to minimize the impact for users.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.