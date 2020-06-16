2 areas of underreporting that are a concern
The Richfield City Council heard a report from Blanca Martinez Gavina, the city’s census coordinator, who told councilmembers at their June 9 meeting that the self-reporting being completed around the city could be considered “doing well,” but that there were two areas where there is significant underreporting.
Overall, the city self-reporting is around 73%, “but it’s important to look deeper,” Gavina said.
She indicated two areas of concern:
• The area bounded by 2nd Avenue and 12th Avenue West and east of 74th Street East
• The area bounded by Interstate 35W on the west and east and 70th Street West and 78th Street West
The self-reporting in the first area is currently at 62.5%, while the second area is at 55%.
“If we continue to stay at this level, we will be at the same trend as we were in 2010, which means we will have around 7,500 people who will be under-counted,” Gavina said. “We are doing well, but it is important to know we are still missing a lot of our residents,” she added.
Gavina went on to describe what the city is doing to educate residents about the importance of reporting to the 2020 Census.
“These two areas have a high number of renters, so one of the things we’re going to do this summer - as there has been an extension on the self-response until October of this year - we’re going to be focusing on our renters by not only doing flyers ... for the renters here in Richfield, but also focusing on those [areas] and making sure all of the correspondences we are doing are culturally-specific, that are reflective of those residents. We’ve been working as a team to make sure ... we fill that gap in the census 2020,” she added.
COVID-19 mitigations
Reporting on other matters of concern, City Manager Katie Rodriguez told councilmembers that the city is slowly emerging from the emergency orders caused by COVID-19.
“The motor vehicle services is open,” she said. “We had some long lines for folks who wanted to access it, and at first we were letting five people in at a time ... now because there were such long lines and there was such terrible heat, we had people out passing out bottled water to folks. We have allowed six people in ... and we’re working on it. We’re changing on the fly,” she added.
Rodriguez also said the fourth liquor store had been recently re-opened after significant improvements and social distancing measures were implemented.
“There were 102 customers on the first day,” Rodriguez said.
The new orders that loosened restrictions are also continuing to allow the city to look at new ways of doing things in this new normal.
Rodriguez said that there are restaurants opening, the farmers market is now operating with limitations and doubles are now allowed on the city’s tennis and pickleball courts.
She said the city is asking the Minnesota Department of Health to visit the city’s farms market “to see if we can let more people in because that has also had long lines.”
In addition, the ice arena expects to have one sheet of ice up and running by Aug. 8, but that the pool will continue to be closed for the summer.
“To get [the pool] up and running requires about a month lead time and trying to hire ... to get that done is not feasible at this time,” she said.
