letter

To the editor:

Feb. 18 was Celebrate Immunization Day at the State Capitol, with a rally at 11 a.m. in the rotunda.

As a Richfield resident, I know that vaccines are one of the top 10 public health achievements of the last century, eliminating measles, rubella, and polio from the United States and eradicating smallpox from the entire planet.

I know that the vaccines given over the past 20 years will save over 700,000 lives and stop millions of hospitalizations.

Some of our neighbors refuse to see the good that vaccines have done and imagine false harms, but the vast majority of Minnesotans know that vaccines are worth celebrating.

Annie Knier

Richfield

