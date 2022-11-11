Over the years you could find Larry Fitzgerald Sr. traveling from Edina to Arizona to watch his son play as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals.
The opposite happened Sunday, Oct. 30, when Larry Fitzgerald Jr. showed up in the Vikings press box to visit with his father, who was covering the Vikings for local radio and newspaper media outlets.
Fitzgerald Jr. was in town, his home town, with the Cardinals, but not as a player. He retired in 2020 after 17 seasons with the Cardinals, finishing as one of the leading wide receivers in NFL history.
Playing in 263 games and catching 1,432 passes, Fitzgerald Jr. ranks second all-time behind Jerry Rice in touchdowns and receiving yards. His career included 10 Pro Bowl selections. He owns 40 single-season and career franchise records with the Cardinals.
In 2008 Fitzgerald Jr. established NFL all-time postseason records with 30 receptions for 546 yards and seven touchdowns while helping lead the Cardinals to the franchise’s first Super Bowl. Asked if he missed playing, Fitzgerald Jr. said, “I don’t miss how I felt the day after each game.”
The former Cardinal did find it difficult not to cheer in the press box. Despite being from Minnesota, his allegiance is obviously with the Cardinals.
Fitzgerald Jr. graduated from the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield and the University of Pittsburgh. He earned All-American honors twice at both schools. A fun fact is how Fitzgerald Jr.’s career really started when he was a ball boy for the Vikings, after hanging around the team with his father.
It all led to Fitzgerald Jr. being the runner-up in the Heisman Trophy voting for best college player. He was selected third in the NFL draft by the Cardinals.
He currently contributes to NFL Monday Night Football Countdown show on ESPN. He is a co-host along with Tom Brady on a Monday Sirius XM show called "Let's Go."
Since leaving the field, Fitzgerald Jr., 39, has been involved in various business ventures. For one, he is a minority owner in the Phoenix Suns NBA team. Plus, he is on the board of directors of Dick’s Sporting Goods.
A big part of Fitzgerald Jr.’s charity work is in the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation, dedicated to providing resources to youth education. The foundation also supports breast cancer awareness, in honor of his mother, who passed away in 2003.
Fitzgerald Sr. has been a fixture in Twin Cities sports media since 1978 when he started at KMOJ FM, a radio station based in the African-American community. Soon after, he became a sports editor and columnist for the Minneapolis Spokesman-Recorder, one of the state’s oldest African-American newspapers.
He provides sports commentary Monday through Friday at 8:25 a.m. on KMOJ FM and at 9:10 a.m. on WDGY AM/FM. Fitzgerald Sr. also writes a blog on Larry-Fitzgerald.com.
