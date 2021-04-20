But there are ways to thwart potential thieves
Catalytic converters have become a popular target among thieves moving across the metro, and Richfield has not been immune.
Over the past two years, more than 150 thefts of converters have been reported in the city, but that number could be higher still.
Jill Mecklenburg, the certified crime prevention specialist for the Richfield Police Department, said it’s difficult getting a firm count of the number of converter thefts because those incidents are sometimes reported as property damage and sometimes as a theft.
Regardless, the city continues to be plagued by thefts.
Most of the thefts have happened to vehicles parked on the street or in parking lots – with most incidents at night. Vehicles in driveways have also been targeted, but mostly those parked in low-lit areas.
Mecklenburg recently issued a statement addressing the uptick in catalytic converter thefts, indicating there are some easy fixes residents can implement that could cut the rate of thefts significantly.
“To combat this alarming trend, the catalytic converter theft committee of the International Association of Auto Theft Investigators (IAATI), in cooperation with the Institute of Scrap Recycling Industries (ISRI), suggests marking your converter,” Mecklenburg wrote.
For a crime that takes less than five minutes to carry out, criminals can reap significant rewards.
“Catalytic converters contain platinum, rhodium, and palladium,” Mecklenburg stated. “The metals are expensive, and thieves sell the converters to scrap yards for $150 to $200 per piece, depending on the size of the converter and the current rate on the metals inside it.”
There are several suggestions offered by the international association, Mecklenburg wrote.
To make thefts more difficult for thieves, vehicle owners could attach a security device to the converter, weld the converter to the car frame, and if possible, install a video surveillance camera around the garage and driveway.
Another relatively easy fix is to engrave the vehicle identification number or license plate number onto the converter.
But to make the converter stand out, the association recommends marking it with high-temperature (1,300 to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit) paint. An automotive exhaust or barbecue grill spray paint of a bright color sprayed generously onto the converter could help deter thieves.
“By adding bright paint, you can create a visible deterrent to alert thieves to move on,” Mecklenburg wrote. “This paint also signals law enforcement and recyclers to look deeper for serial numbers or identification marks. By clearly marking your catalytic converter you may deter the theft from happening in the first place.”
But there are other ways to rebuff thieves, Mecklenburg stated.
Those include:
• Installing an anti-theft (cage) device over the catalytic converter; many auto shops offer this service, but it is one of the more expensive options
• Parking the vehicle in a locked garage or secured parking area
• Always locking the vehicle and setting the alarm
There have been legislative efforts to pass a bill in Minnesota to make it more difficult to sell the converters, but until that legislation is law, the street thefts are bound to continue, Mecklenburg said.
“Until there is legislation that will ban scrap metal dealers from buying catalytic converters from anyone other than auto repair shops or auto recycling businesses, we’ll continue to see these thefts,” Mecklenburg wrote.
