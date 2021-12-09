Senior Kassie Caron is latest to join Holy Angels’ scoring milestone list
Holy Angels senior Kassie Caron needed seven points to pass the 1,000-career points milestone.
After scoring 19 and 41 points in the Thanksgiving tournament contests, Caron finished with 28 points in a blowout 78-26 win over Burnsville in the Holy Angels home opener Nov. 30 to improve to 2-1.
After knocking down a pair of three pointers from the second “S” in the Stars logo two feet behind the arc, Caron stepped to the free throw line for two attempts after being fouled.
She made the second free throw after missing the first, triggering a brief game stoppage to acknowledge the milestone with the game ball.
The Stars continued the celebration after the game with handmade signs, four golden balloons in the order of 1-0-0-0 and treats.
Caron chalked up the 74-67 loss to Roseville in the season opener to first-game jitters. The anticipated go-to scorer this season, she managed 19 points before finding her shot in a 41-point performance against Eastview which led to an 83-42 blowout the next day, Nov. 27.
Playing games on consecutive days helped the team change what was needed and test it the next day.
“We came into the Eastview game knowing what went wrong against Roseville, fixed it, made the tweaks, figured out what worked and came into tonight playing the same,” Caron said.
“(Coach Dan) Woods said we didn’t play defense against Roseville and if you look at the Eastview game it was a whole different team and that is who showed up tonight,” Caron said. “We always come back to our defense, that’s how it is.”
Now the focal point of the offense, Caron says she is ready to embrace the opportunity. “I’ve been waiting for it,” she said. “Every year its like, ope next year, next year and then finally you are the focal point – OK!”
Conversely, she accepts critique from the coaching staff, almost serving as a translator for the rest of the team who haven’t been around the program as long.
“If we are watching film and he goes off on someone I’ll tell them he’s not that mad,” she said.
Caron is trying to become a more vocal leader, now that she appears set to lead team on both ends of the floor.
“I’ve had to step up and be louder instead of being the quiet little junior or sophomore,” she said.
Siblings
Caron is playing alongside her younger sister, sophomore Kaylee Caron, for the second season after navigating the tricky 2020-21 season together.
“I love that,” Kassie said, as they played grade school and traveling basketball together for a couple of years, in addition to volleyball and softball. “She’s around and Woods always says you never remember the wins and losses. You remember the memories you make and definitely playing with your sister is something special.”
Kassie never had a chance to play alongside her older sister, Kara Mae Caron, who graduated in 2015, but continues the Caron legacy by wearing the No. 42 jersey.
“It means a lot to me because not a lot of players do it,” Caron said of the milestone. To do it in her sister’s jersey was extra special.
Defense
After the win over Burnsville, Woods emphasized the Stars’ collective team defense, one he believes will be a staple of the program if they hope to compete for another state tourney bid.
Caron agreed with the assessment, adding the collective size difference across the roster will allow them to play even tougher defense than last season’s run to the Class AAAA state semifinal game.
“We are just a lot lankier,” she said. “Last year we were lanky but this year everybody is lanky so you know someone is going to get a touch on [the ball].”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.