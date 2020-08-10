bartholomew house

The Richfield Historical Society was scheduled to host The Selby Avenue Syncopators at the Bartholomew House, 6901 Lyndale Ave. S., 1-3 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 22, but the event has been canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.

Info: Visit richfieldhistory.org; call 612-798-6140; or email richfieldhistory@gmail.com.

