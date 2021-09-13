During a Sept. 8 visit to Wood Lake Nature Center in Richfield, Marguerite Krause blows on the Shofar, a ram’s horn traditionally used to celebrate Rosh ha-Shana, which marked the Jewish New Year Sept. 6-8. Meanwhile, Krause’s husband, Mike Krause, holds the Mahzor, a prayer book for Rosh ha-Shana and Yom Kippur from which he read between notes from the Shofar. The Krauses were representing the Beth Jacob Congregation of Mendota Heights for the ceremony.
