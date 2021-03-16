Richfield enters the Section 3-3A tournament on a 3-3 run since a 68-57 loss to St. Croix Lutheran on the Richfield High School court Feb. 23.
The Spartans closed out the regular season with a 75-43 loss at top-ranked (Class 3A) Minnehaha Academy March 12 after overwhelming Columbia Heights 81-69 in the Tri-Metro Conference finale on March 10.
Red Hawks 7-foot-1 senior Chet Holmgren finished with 15 points, as did Hercy Miller, while Isaiah Davis added 13 points and Prince Aligabe added 11 points.
Without Ryan Miles, Richfield’s Jayle Hollins led the way with 12 points, Mitchell January had 11 points, Lamar Grayson had seven points. Jaden Wollmuth and Isaiah Casey-Hammond were limited to three points each.
Richfield (11-3) captured the conference title after the win over the Highlanders (10-2), while St. Croix Lutheran (10-3) and DeLaSalle (10-4) followed in third and fourth places, respectively.
Miles was on the floor leading the Spartans against Columbia Heights with 23 points, followed by 22 points from Grayson. Wollmuth and 14 points, January had 12 points and Casey-Hammond had eight points.
Stars prevail over Kennedy
Holy Angels overcame Kennedy’s three-point halftime lead to collect a 72-69 win at the Richfield campus March 11.
Bryce Boys and Emmett Johnson led the way with 18 and 16 points, respectively. Aiden Smith added six points with seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Kennedy featured Amarion Hanspard with 22 points and Chris Martin with 18 points.
Jaguars win pair
Jefferson snapped a four-game losing skid with a pair of wins over Section 2-4A foes the last week of the regular season.
The Jaguars (10-8) used 16 points plus 11 points each from Daniel Freitag and Aidan Atkins in a 59-52 comeback win over Minnetonka on Monday, March 8.
Jefferson limited New Prague to 14 points during the second half of Saturday’s 55-37 win. Freitag and Atkins once again led the Jaguars with 13 points each in addition to 10 points from senior Jeremy Wanguhu.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.