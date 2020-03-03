Impressive 20-6 regular season yields respect for Richfield program
Richfield boys basketball coach Omar McMillan believed this season would be a good barometer for the state of a program filled with young talent.
Playing in the Tri-Metro Conference for the first season, the Spartans were aiming for a conference title before stumbling with consecutive losses to enter sections with a still strong 20-6 record.
“It’s been a pretty good year with maturity and bouncing back from last year,” McMillan said as the team flipped its record from 6-20 last season. “We had a lot of buy-in to the program this year and achieved most of the goals we set out to accomplish. We wanted to be conference champs and those last two games were huge but we have to clear our heads now and prepare for sections.”
The Spartans won 11-of-12 games before a 75-68 loss Feb. 24 to a Columbia Heights team two seasons removed from the state championship game in Class 3A. Perennial power DeLaSalle slammed the door on the Spartans 54-44 on Feb. 28 to end the regular season at Richfield High School.
“This was really two years in the making,” McMillan said of the process to turn the program around. “We knew the potential we had but we didn’t know they could take it this far because we’ve had more of these kids in the program since seventh-eighth grade.”
A 14-game swing in wins over last season is a big accomplishment, but the team is hungry for more success.
“Losing so much the last couple years, we’ve got the kids regrouped and now they are learning how to win,” McMillan said. “In the past, it was either win or else lose a game very bad so we had to get them to believe down the stretch what is possible and they are doing that now.”
Confidence plays a big role, as they are finding out. “We had them believing they are a great team then it comes out that we are ranked and so we thought, ‘Shoot! How will they handle [the success]?’ They just keep rising to the occasion and are playing beyond the level we were expecting.”
As personnel goes, the team has found a successful mix of ages and experience to utilize everyone’s best attributes for the great goal of a successful team and in turn, more wins.
Junior Ryan Miles continues to be the glue that holds the team together, according to McMillan. “He’s the high school equivalent to Draymon Green,” McMillan said. “He plays multiple spots, shoots it well, guards their best guy and can get you 17-18 points a night plus rebounds.”
An example was the first meeting with Holy Angels as Miles left the floor with four fouls but the coaches brought him back earlier than what they would usually do in that situation. “He hits a three to get the lead and is a huge difference-maker for us on the court.”
Sophomore 6-foot-4 forward Jaden Wollmuth had a season-high 22 points in a 79-66 conference win over St. Croix Lutheran. He was held to three points against Columbia Heights and 12 points against DeLaSalle. He averages 9.4 points through 25 games.
“Once we get him to realize how dominant he can be, Jaden will be super special,” McMillan said. “He can pass, rebound, hit a 15-footer, can play hard-nosed at times and once he gets his confidence up he will be among the best in the conference.”
Fellow interior teammate, 6-foot-7 junior captain Isaiah Casey Hammond, is another reliable contributor who only picked up organized basketball two years ago. “Isaiah’s getting better day-by-day to become one of our major contributors. He does whatever is asked of him,” McMillan said, noting it doesn’t matter if that is guarding the opposition’s top scorer or hold his own in the paint. “He still has some room to grow and in my eyes, if he has a good summer in the gym and hits the weights he will make it with a lower Division I or strong Division II program.”
He is averaging 9.4 points from 26 games, including 15 points against St. Croix Lutheran and then again against Columbia Heights. DeLaSalle limited him to two points. He had 22 points in an 89-82 win over Fridley (Feb. 7) then hit the mark again in a 72-60 win at St. Anthony (Feb. 15).
Sophomore guard Mitchell January averages nearly 14 points per game with 21 points in a 92-86 win over Brooklyn Center on Feb. 14 and added 19 points against Columbia Heights.
McMillan said the exciting playmaker forces coaches for both teams to catch their breath at times with his playing style.
“He does a lot on both ends of the floor,” the Richfield coach said. “It’s somewhat scary because he is so fast and gets it done so quickly you have to stay out of his way to a certain extent but at the same time we have to reel him in some times but he does amazing things for us as a sophomore starting guard.”
He’s been close to a triple-double a handful of times and came through with a double-double in just 17 minutes on the floor because of foul trouble.
Partnering him with junior Lamar Grayson in the back court makes the Spartans a tough team to prepare for on both ends of the floor.
“They are both extraordinary guards who get it up and down for us and make us a tough back court,” McMillan said.
Grayson averages 19.3 points in 12 games after starting the season with games of 25, 29, 27 and 22 points against Tartan, Simley, St. Thomas Academy and South St. Paul.
He had 18 points against St. Croix Lutheran and 12 points against Holy Angels in the second meeting of the season.
Defensively, McMillan was impressed with the performance in the second meeting against Holy Angels where 6-foot-2 senior Lamar Grayson was tasked with guarding Matt Banovetz. The Stars forward/guard was limited to seven points, lowering his season average to 20.2 points from 26 games.
Section 3-3A
Richfield hosted the winner of the Henry Sibley/St. Thomas Academy game on Wednesday, March 4, after this edition went to press. Semifinals are slated for Saturday, March 7 at 1 p.m. at the better seed.
Wednesday’s matchups: No. 4 Kennedy hosts No. 5 St. Croix Lutheran; No. 6 St. Paul Highland Park is at No. 3 South St. Paul and No. 7 St. Paul Harding is at No. 2 Holy Angels.
The final is 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12 at Jefferson High School.
