Spartans begin state tourney with 67-63 win in state quarterfinals
Richfield senior and Mr. Basketball finalist Lamar Grayson opened Wednesday’s Class 3A state quarterfinal against Mankato West by swishing a 3-point basket from the corner of the floor at Chanhassen High School.
The quick-break feed to Grayson, who was already in his spot for a catch-and-shoot, spoke volumes about the confidence on display by the Spartans, in what would be a 67-63 win over Mankato West (16-5) to advance to Target Center for the semifinals which will be played at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Grayson would finish with a game-high 29 points for Richfield (16-4). Junior Mitchell January added 15 points and senior Ryan Miles had 10 points. Junior Jaden Wollmuth and senior Isaiah Casey-Hammond contributed seven and six points, respectively.
“We wanted everyone to get something to eat at the table,” McMillan said in involving everyone in the offense. “We emphasized our strengths and told Mitchel, Lamar and Ryan that if they saw a mismatched situation to take advantage of it. “[Casey-Hammond] cleaned the boards, Jaden [Wollmuth] dominated down low and the bench made an impact right away.”
The Scarlets were led by a host of juniors, including Mehki Collins with 16 points, Boum Jock and Louis Magers with 13 points each and senior Mason Eollwein had 14 points.
Richfield used its speed to push the pace of the game, knowing the Scarlets thrived in the halfcourt when they could spot-up a shot or make the correct read in the lane.
“Positive possessions” was a phrase coach Omar McMillan used to illustrate the thought of creating points each time up the court no matter what. “The key to that game was control,” McMillan said, knowing Mankato West liked to play a half-court-style game to set up 3-point shots with a slower tempo. “We knew if we picked up the pace and controlled the pace we would have more positive possessions.”
The speed at which Richfield played on offense did more than just put the Scarlets on their defensive heels but also helped to wear down their legs.
“We built our stamina this week and had some grueling practices to make sure we would be the last team standing,” McMillan said.
The Spartans opened on a 15-8 run before Mankato West took a timeout to regroup before mounting its own 12-4 run to lead 20-19 on a Brady Haugum 3-pointer. The Scarlets stretched that lead to 26-21 (a 16-6 run) with three minutes left in the opening half.
The teams entered the break with Mankato West holding a 30-29 lead after Magers made both free throws before Grayson scored a quick basket in the closing seconds.
Collins picked up his third foul just 15 seconds into the second half on a charge. Richfield retook the lead, 32-30 on a January 3-pointer from the corner soon after, followed by a Grayson drive to the rim out of the corner two minutes into the half.
Richfield went on a outscore Mankato West 38-33 in the second half.
Jock made a three to draw within 60-57 in the final two minutes but Richfield responded this time with Grayson going inside for two more points inside 1:30.
Richfield stayed away from foul trouble, for the most part, knowing what transpired in the section final when they lost 6-foot-6 senior Isaiah Casey-Hammond with more than eight minutes left.
“We kept stressing ‘Keep your arms down’ and in the gray areas we wanted to be aggressive but smart,” McMillan said.
In the end, Grayson said the defense from the Spartans prevailed. “We put it together as a team. It’s a good feeling because we’ve been waiting for this moment and worked hard for it.”
The senior acknowledged the crowd on hand was a source of energy, “They amped us up a lot and got us going.”
As for being considered one of the top seniors in the state, Grayson appreciates the honor and feels blessed but knows there is more to come. “The job is not finished,” he said.
Richfield faces Alexandria (21-1), which won the Central Lakes Conference with a 15-1 mark, one game ahead of Brainerd in the standings before capturing the Section 8-3A title by an average of 16.3 points over the three games. The Cardinals beat Monticello 70-53 in the state quarterfinals played at St. Cloud Tech on March 31.
Alexandria had a balanced offense with five players scoring double digits. Senior 6-4 guard Colten Roderick led the way with 21 points including an 11-of-13 performance from the free throw line. Junior guard Kristen Hoskins added 13 points.
The other state semifinal game to be played at 3 p.m. Thursday pins Minnehaha Academy (21-1) against DeLaSalle. The Redhawks boast the nation’s top recruit in 7-footer Chet Holmgren who is averaging more than 20 points and eight rebounds per game. Minnehaha Academy on the regular-season meeting with Richfield 75-43 behind 12 points from Jaylen Hollins and 11 points from January. Grayson finished with seven points while Wollmuth and Casey-Hammond each had three points.
Holmgren and Hercy Miller each had 15 points, Percy Miller added 13 points and Prince Aligabe finished with 11 points.
Richfield split its two Tri-Metro Conference meetings with DeLaSalle, winning at Richfield High School 81-74 on Feb. 9 in a rebound after a close loss to Columbia Heights. Wollmuth led the way with 24 points, Miles added 20 points, Grayson added 17 points and January added 12 points.
Richfield lost the rematch in Minneapolis 72-54 on March 8 where Grayson finished with 18 points and Wollmuth had 17 points. Miles, Casey-Hammond and January each had six points.
