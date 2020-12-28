To say the Richfield boys basketball team has some unfinished business coming into the 2020-21 season would be an understatement.
The Spartans went 23-6 en route to the Section 3-3A title with a thrilling 67-53 win over rival Holy Angels in a packed house at Jefferson High School.
Due to COVID-19, the state tournament was called off and the team endured what coach Omar McMillan accurately described as a tough off-season.
“Not being able to play a lot with one another was a huge setback, mentally and physically,” said McMillan, who along with being a coach is an elementary educator in the district.
McMillan was a finalist for Education Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year and played a pivotal role in establishing the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association.
New coaches association
Along with Minneapolis North boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie serving as president, McMillan is the first vice present of the association and has been working on the initiative for nearly a year.
In a piece by Fox9 in October, the origin of the association came about through a need for a united voice to help people understand the challenges African-American coaches face.
As a community resource, the MBBCA is focused to help all coaches understand the kids they coach better.
“I can tell you my phone was ringing, one after another with coaches, white coaches, saying ‘What do I say to my kids? How do I address this?’” McKenzie said.
According to the MBBCA, the discrepancy is stark when it comes to African-American head coaches guiding varsity boys and girls basketball programs. Out of 435 schools, approximately 870 basketball teams (boys and girls), 47 have a black head coach.
Through memberships, the MBBCA offers seminars and other resources to increase the number of qualified black coaches leading their basketball programs in the future.
“It’s about shaping and molding what our present-day and future is going to look like,” said McMillan, who is also president of the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association.
Richfield history
Richfield qualified for its sixth overall trip to the state tournament, ending a 14-year drought. The good news for Spartan fans is that state tournament appearances come in bunches. The 1973 and 1974 teams placed runner-up in the one-class tourney and the 2005 Class 3A runner-up season was followed by another run in 2006. The outlier in the group was the appearance in the 1960 tournament.
This group ranked sixth in the final state coaches poll and has a great opportunity to win another section title with nearly all of its contributors back, including senior guards Ryan Miles, Lamar Grayson, Kobie Dao, Mialachai Petterson, and Evan Gray and junior Ejnar Hewitt. Senior wing/post Isaiah Casey Hammon, juniors Mitchell January and Jaden Wollmuth give the team even more size and skill in the paint.
McMillan’s coaching staff returns with Matthew Mullenbach as a varsity assistant for his 20th season, Desmond Walker is back for the 10th season as a varsity assistant and JV coach, Frank Quale begins his second season as a varsity assistant and B-squad coach, Reid Quale enters his fourth season as a varsity assistant and freshman team coach. Tiffany Begin and Chaquaila Gaten are volunteer coaches for the fourth season.
