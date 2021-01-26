Grayson, Wollmuth, Miles, Casey-Hammond and January give Richfield another shot at success in 2020-21
Two games into the 2020-21 boys basketball season and No. 4 ranked (Class 3A) Richfield appears ready to make another run at the section title with an impressive 2-0 start to the season.
After an emphatic run to the section title last March, the Spartans season was cut short of a return to state due to COVID-19. The squad is back with five returning starters including Lamar Grayson, Mitchell January, Ryan Miles, Isaiah Casey-Hammond and Jaden Wollmuth.
Richfield opened the season on the brand new floor at Richfield High School with an 81-47 win over Fridley in the Tri-Metro Conference opener behind a game-high 25 points from Jaden Wollmuth and 20 points each from Grayson and Miles. Richfield led early and the Tigers came back to tie it up at 15-15 in the opening minutes. Richfield went on a 27-9 run to close out the half on a high note.
That success carried over to the second half where they extended the lead on a 39-21 performance in the second half.
Richfield continued the strong play with a 101-70 win over Brooklyn Center Friday, Jan. 22.
Grayson led the way with 22 points while Wollmuth and Miles each scored 21 points. January contributed 11 points as Richfield coach Omar McMillan emptied the bench as the Spartans led 65-26 at the half.
Brooklyn Center countered with 29 points from Quayvant Douglas and 21 points from Ben Weyhee.
After hosting St. Anthony Jan. 26, the Spartans travel to St. Croix Lutheran Friday, Jan. 29 before hosting Holy Angels in the Section 3-3A finals rematch (Richfield won 67-53 after sweeping the two conference meetings 65-59, Jan. 24 and 69-62 Feb. 18) at Richfield High School. Opening tip is set for 7 p.m. for each upcoming game.
