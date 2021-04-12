Mr. Basketball finalist Lamar Grayson had a game-high 22 points, cheered on by a strong Richfield turnout at Target Center
Richfield led Alexandria (22-1) for the bulk of the Class 3A state semifinal but the Cardinals advanced with a 66-64 win played April 8 at Target Center.
Richfield (16-5) led 29-23 at halftime and pushed its lead to as many as 13 points in the second half before Alexandria’s Myles Sansted provided the fireworks in the final seconds of a dramatic ending.
He was fouled behind the 3-point line by Mitchel January with 11.4 seconds to go with Richfield clinging to a 64-61 lead.
After Sansted made the first two free throws, Richfield called a time out, which worked out well as Sansted missed the tying basket.
The problem was, Alexandra’s Colton Roderick collected the rebound. He patiently waited for Sansted to work his way open in the corner of the court before collecting a pass and firing what would be the go-ahead basket from the corner, facing the Cardinals bench.
Nothing but net.
After a momentary pause to determine how much time was on the clock, Richfield had 6.1 seconds to go end-to-end.
Senior Ryan Miles started the final sequence with a pass to Jaden Wollmuth, who gave the ball back near midcourt. Alexandria’s defense allowed Miles to work close to the 3-point line, waiting for the rebound as the last-second shot went around the rim but didn’t fall through the iron as the buzzer sounded.
“I thought they performed pretty well, at least for the first 31 minutes of the game, stuck to the plan and did what we were supposed to do. But those last five minutes, things broke down from there,” Spartans coach Omar McMillan said following the heartbreaking conclusion to an otherwise spectacular season for Richfield basketball.
The team was prepared for the end, going over late scenarios for 25 minutes of the final practice. “The thing about this group is that we don’t hold secrets and we went over all of the details that would bite us in the butt at the end.”
Spending time in the locker room together after the game was tough for the players and coaches.
“This is the group that helped formulate the #WeOverMe mantra, we went all-in four years ago to put them in this situation and when we really began corroborating as a program,” McMillan said as the team graduates several valuable contributors but has a few back and even more ready to step onto the stage next season.
“We still have pieces returning, like our phenomenal point guard Mitchell January. Jaden Wollmuth is another junior who did exactly what we asked him to do,” McMillan said, including Jaedyn Patterson into the mix after coming off the bench at valuable times the last two seasons.
Miles finished with eight points on 4-13 shooting from the field. He also had five rebounds and three assists.
Senior Lamar Grayson, one of five Mr. Basketball (McDonald Award) finalists, finished with a game-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting. He made his lone 3-pointer and was 5-of-6 from the line.
Junior Jordan Wollmuth added a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds including eight on the offensive glass. He also had three assists and assisted on three blocked shots. Senior Isaiah Casey-Hammond was limited to two points and seven rebounds in just 24 minutes on the floor as he ran into foul trouble eventually fouling out in the final minute.
Casey-Hammond was involved early, taking the opening tip and denied early Alexandria looks at the rim or gobbled up rebounds on both ends of the floor.
“Isaiah gets the short end of the stick with the officiating,” McMillan said about the natural shot-blocker. “He disrupts a lot of shots, closes out, tracks down a shot and he doesn’t get the same calls as [Minnehaha Academy 7-1 senior] Chet [Holmgren] gets or for that matter [Alexandria’s Kobe Jensen]. He’s a skinny, wiry kid who improved his game to wall-up. Any interior play, he is disruptive.”
Outplayed
The Spartans led for over 27 minutes of the 36-minute game, which Alexandria led only for 3:58.
Richfield appeared to be in control with a 51-38 with nine minutes to go. They made it a 55-46 lead after senior guard Lamar Grayson made two free throws with 5:51 remaining.
Alexandria outscored Richfield 20-9 over the final 5:57 of the game. The Cardinals made it a five-point game, 55-50 with consecutive putbacks in traffic by Kobe Jenson.
Richfield pushed its lead to 61-50 but the Cardinals went on a 7-0 run to make it a 61-57 game with 1:54 to play.
The Spartans were able to make it to the free-throw line more in the second half (2-5 in the first half, 10-13 in the second half shooting 66.7 percent for the game). From the field, the Spartans were 25-62 for the game including a mark of 12-27 in the second half.
Alexandria turned up the 3-point shooting in the second half, covering 4-of-14 after making 2-of-8 in the first half. They were nearly perfect from the free-throw line, converting 9-of-10 in the second half after converting just 1-of-4 in the opening half. From the field, Alexandria shot 43 percent.
Lessons learned
McMillan always tries to absorb as much knowledge from as many angles as possible.
“At the end of the day there are wins and lessons and this was a successful season after COVID took it away last year,” the Spartans coach said. “For a group to come back and perform at a high level to get back to the state tournament is special. What can you complain about? Especially given how we played.”
To win the section title on the road against a highly-ranked South St. Paul team, followed by a complete victory over Mankato West in the state quarterfinals to earn the opportunity to play at Target Center with a spot in the state championship on the line is memorable.
McMillan thought one mistake he made was not documenting the last two seasons more, like a behind-the-scenes documentary given the evolution of the program.
“It’s been a remarkable story,” he said. “Since the time we were able to get back together for summer workouts, we talked about going back to back. Every time they showed up for summer workouts, fall league was ‘let’s go back to back.’”
Acutely aware of the spotlight, McMillan didn’t promote the #Back2Back hashtag much to limit the bulletin-board material other teams could use to exploit against the Spartans.
“We talked about, ‘This is what we have to do to go back to back’ all the time, and the kids bought into it. It didn’t mean we can play like we did a year before but we had to play better.”
Adding Minnehaha Academy at the end of the regular season schedule was intentional, as McMillan thought the goal of ending the regular season and perhaps the overall season against the top recruit in the nation, Chet Holmgren, would be a good benchmark for the Spartans. They came up one game short of the rematch.
As for the senior class including Miles, Casey-Hammond, Kobie Daoheuang, Malachai Peterson, Evan Gray, and Chance Heddle, McMillan said each brought something unique and all of them provided great senior leadership.
The coach said: “All of them brought great personality – Ryan was the sound glue to hold it all together, Isaiah was that energizer bunny who didn’t have a bad practice, Kai Peterson showed leadership through the social justice issues, trial, looting, pandemic. He always has something to say to lighten the mood as did Evan Gray.”
Despite inconsistent minutes, Daohueng “works hard to push Mitch and Lamar. And Chance was our other big man at 6-7 who was able to mix it up with Jaden and Isaiah. Basketball is Lamar and we have an up-and-coming sophomore and junior group,” McMillan said. “This season was phenomenal and our coaches don’t coach for the wins but we coach so our players can be winners. We put them in the situation to be successful and they are all winners.”
All-Star series
While the high school season ended on the Target Center floor, four Spartans will play in the 39th annual Minnesota High School All-Star Basketball Series at Forest Lake High School Saturday, April 17.
McMillan, the current president of the MBCA and first vice president of the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association, and Richfield assistant coach Desmont Walker will be joined by Grayson and Miles on the Maroon team, one of four to play.
“It’s an honor and pleasure to do anything with the basketball coaches association and I guess we were selfish this year with two players on our team in Lamar and Ryan,” he said. “I’ve got one of the best coaching staffs in the state and they tolerate me. Our volunteer coaches don’t get mentioned as much as they should and I’m trying to get them paid because they all should be ahead or assistant on someone else’s team.”
In addition to Walker (varsity assistant and JV head coach) and Matt Mullenbach (varsity assistant coach), the Spartans staff includes Frank Gardner (varsity assistant and B-squad/sophomore head coach), Reid Quale (freshman head coach), Tiffany Begin (varsity and JV volunteer coach) and Chaqualia Gaten (varsity volunteer coach).
Two years ago McMillan was joined by Mullenbach on the all-star staff in the showcase presented by the Minnesota Basketball Coaches Association. The roster for the Maroon team includes Jake Braaten (Byron), Dylan Inniger (Robbinsdale Armstrong), Jake Iverson (Big Lake), Kody Williams (Wayzata), Noah Paulson and Mattie Thompson (Duluth East), Caden Grinde (Spring Grove), Kyreese Willin (Waseca).
