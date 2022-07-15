The summer outdoor recreation season is in full swing, but the city of Richfield is already planning big things for next year.
During a City Council work session last month, Parks and Recreation staff received direction to proceed with three projects – an off-road bike park, an expansion of the skateboard park, and three new community gardens. The plan is for all three projects to be completed in 2023.
Bike park
The Parks and Rec department plans to open the bike park on the west side of Taft Park in late summer or early fall next year. Geared toward riders ages 8-15, the park will feature a range of obstacles that mountain bikers might find familiar, including man-made features such as ramps and natural components like embedded timbers and rocks.
In suburbs further out from the urban core, “Mountain biking is growing exponentially, and a lot of communities are adding mountain bike trails,” said Amy Markle, Parks and Recreation director.
Richfield might not have room for a full single-track mountain bike loop, but it does have space for a park where riders could work on their two-wheeled agility.
The bike park will replace an “under-utilized hockey rink” mainly used for broomball and an adjacent field, says a staff report prepared for the June 28 work session.
Taft Park, located on the city’s east side, was chosen for the bike park in part due to its location along the Nokomis-Minnesota River Regional Trail and proximity to nearby amenities in Minneapolis, including the Grand Rounds trail system and Solomon Park, where a short single-track loop is being considered, according to Markle.
“There’s a lot of good energy around bikes kind of over in this area,” she said.
The park would also appeal to a demographic, ages 8-15, that Parks and Recreation would like to better serve. “We really want to increase and improve our facilities for that age group,” Markle said.
Project planners are also stating a desire to increase access to biking for youth in general. Markle said that, according to the Richfield Safe Routes to School program, as many as one-third of students in many classes have never ridden a bike due to a lack of access and exposure. The Safe Routes to School program plans to offer its bike fleet for use in classes and camps at the park and help the city connect with local youth, Markle noted.
The budget for the bike park, she said, is $200,000 to $250,000, similar to the cost of the Carver Lake Bike Park in Woodbury, which is similar in size to the one planned for Richfield.
Three Rivers Park District has committed to being a financial partner, with the intention of making the park a “showcase” project for its Parks to People Master Plan, according to Markle.
Skate park expansion
The idea for expanding the Augsburg Park skate facility came from the Richfield High School Skate Club, a staff report says. The club, which formed last school year, came to the city hoping to help build an expansion offering less-intimidating features than what is currently offered. Many participants in the 25-member club are new to skating. “A lot of them, they just stand and watch because they’re too scared,” Markle said.
The existing 5,300-square-foot skate park opened in 2012 and features obstacles that are all 40 inches tall or less. The expansion will be built on the old basketball court next to the skate park.
It is expected to cost $180,000, with half of that coming from the city’s Recreation Capital Improvement Budget and the other half from grants.
The project timeline calls for the expansion to be open next summer.
Community gardens
The plan for three community gardens is not the first time an effort has been made to provide plots to Richfield residents who might otherwise not have access to tillable soil. Richfield once operated a community garden hosting hundreds of plots on Metropolitan Airport Commission land along Highway 62, but the site closed in 2017 when road construction restricted access, a staff report explains.
Aside from the lack of access, the garden faced other issues, including food theft and people flooding out others’ gardens, Markle said. And since the garden was on MAC land, there were jurisdictional complications in terms of law enforcement.
“A lot of time the Airport Commission Police would have to be called,” Markle said.
But demand for a community garden persists. “Every year, we get requests from residents,” Markle said.
“There really just isn’t a great space” for a large community garden like the one that was on MAC land, she explained. So instead, each of Richfield’s three wards will get a garden providing about 30 plots each.
A small piece of city-owned land near Penn Avenue and 68th Street known as “No Name Park” is the site of one of the planned gardens. Gardens are also planned for the east side of Fremont Park and a site near the shelter at Veterans Park.
Each community garden is expected to cost about $10,000 to construct.
Plans for the sites call for raised beds, on-site composting, on-site water supply and picnic tables. Gardeners will be responsible for their own fencing to keep animals out. Planners looked to Bloomington’s community garden as an example, and there, “the only reported theft is (by) deer,” said Rachel Lindholm, sustainability specialist for Richfield.
Staff hopes to prep the gardens this year before the ground freezes, with tilling and installation set to occur as soon as the ground thaws next year. The aim is to have the gardens open on Mother’s Day weekend, Lindholm said.
