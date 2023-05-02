Richfield baseball is off to a 2-3 start after its first three-game week.

Gavin Rimarcik, Jayden Anderson
Richfield third baseman Gavin Rimarcik, left, flips the ball to pitcher Jayden Anderson at the start of the April 26 home opener against St. Anthony. 

The Spartans came up short against Tri-Metro Conference foe St. Anthony 9-7 in the April 26 home opener at Spartan Field.

Noah Durand
Richfield shortstop Noah Durand is off to a hot start at the plate after driving in three runs with a triple against Apple Valley on Saturday. He had an RBI-double against St. Anthony on April 26 and drew a pair of walks against Park Center on April 24.
Jayden Anderson
Richfield pitcher Jayden Anderson struck out three batters in 4 2/3 innings against St. Anthony on April 26. He went 3-for-4 driving in four runs in an 11-1 win at Park Center on April 24.
Payton Gustafson
Richfield senior Payton Gustafson fouls off a pitch against St. Anthony April 26. The Spartans leadoff batter drew a pair of walks and scored twice.

