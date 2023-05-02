Richfield baseball is off to a 2-3 start after its first three-game week.
The Spartans came up short against Tri-Metro Conference foe St. Anthony 9-7 in the April 26 home opener at Spartan Field.
Noah Durand and Miles Patt each had two hits and drove in a run from the third and fourth spots in the Spartans’ batting order.
Patt opened the scoring in the second inning after drawing the first of two walks to begin the inning. With one out, Patt stole home with Cason Carter at the plate to take a 1-0 lead.
The Huskies built a 7-1 lead after scoring four times in the fourth inning and three more times in the fifth inning.
Richfield responded with a huge six-run bottom of the sixth inning rally.
Anderson led off the inning with a single to right field and came around from first base to score on Durand’s double to left field. Patt brought in Durand on a hard ground ball to the shortstop to narrow the lead to 7-3 without an out recorded.
An error and two more singles made it a 7-5 game before Cole Nutting drew a walk and a single past the third baseman by Gustafson brought Carter to tie the game at 7-7. Anderson, looking help Richfield retake the lead, lined into a double play to end the inning that saw 10 batters come to the plate.
The visitors would take control of the game for good scoring on back-to-back hits in the next inning to take the 9-7 lead.
Richfield headed to Apple Valley on Saturday for what turned out to be a slugfest as the two teams combined to score 24 runs on 19 hits. The Eagles won the game 16-8.
Nutting not only did the catching for the Spartans but led the team with two hits. Durand launched a three-run scoring triple in the third inning to get the visitors on the scoreboard, trailing 10-3. An RBI-single by Patt was followed by a double from Smith as Richfield had yet to collect one out. Nutting brought in Smith with a fly ball to left field to make it 10-6.
Apple Valley scored eight times in the second inning and added four more runs in the third inning to build a 12-6 lead heading into the fourth inning.
Last week began with an 11-1 win over Park Center/Columbia Heights/Maranatha on Monday.
Another big rally helped the Spartans pick up the second win of the season as they posted seven runs in the fourth inning. Richfield sent 14 batters to the plate, starting with walks from Rimarcik and Conner Wolke. Nutting grounded out but Anthony Stoneburg drew the third walk of the inning. Gustafson connected on a single to left field to bring in Rimarcik for what ultimately was the game-winning run.
Anderson brought in two runs with a double to right field to make it a 5-1 lead.
Patt and Smith drew walks before Anderson scored on a wild pitch and Patt stole home. Wolke’s fielder’s choice scored Smith from third base to push the lead to 8-1 with two outs.
Anderson’s single to right field brought in Gustafson to end the game with two outs in the sixth inning as Richfield reached the 10-run rule, 11-1.
Carter earned the win on the mound for Richfield going five strong innings. He allowed one run on five hits with two walks and struck out five batters.
Drew Lankey struck out two batters in his only inning of work.
