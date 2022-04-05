Planning Commission approves measure for brewery at Lakes of Lyndale with conditions
After a nearly three-hour discussion on whether to grant permits for Benefactor Brewing Co., a micro-brewery planned for the Lakes of Lyndale, the Richfield Planning Commission recommended approval March 28, but with conditions.
Only Commission Chair Kathryn Quam voted against the proposal, saying she felt a traditional restaurant would be a better fit for residents.
With the commission’s approval, the matter will now go to the City Council April 12 for consideration.
The commission granted the upstart brewery with its OK for a final development plan and conditional use permit for an amended planned unit development at 402 Lyndale Ave., S., with these amended conditions: The patio on the north side of the building must close by 10 p.m., hours of operation cannot extend past 11 p.m. and all performances at the amphitheater must end by 8 p.m.
The brewery proposal consists of a 9,242 square-foot building containing a production facility with a taproom and kitchen. An associated off-street parking area and patio area would also be constructed.
Benefactor Brewing also plans to use the existing amphitheater area for entertainment options for the patrons.
During its public hearing, the commission listened to comments from more than a dozen people who live within the immediate area of proposed brewery. All those who called in to the virtual meeting of the commission opposed the project.
At issue was their fear of increased congestion in the area, noise, proximity of the building to living quarters, and light pollution, among other concerns.
Weighing on the minds of commissioners was whether the development would cause undue adverse impacts for those living in the area and across the city. All those who commented during the public hearing said they were drawn to the area for it close proximity to Richfield Lake and the ambiance found there.
Several of the residents described how they loved living at the location because they could enjoy and entertain on their decks without any of the noise, lighting and traffic that they said would come with the proposed business.
A couple of the callers said they had planned to move to Lakeside at Lyndale Gardens, making the condominiums on the shore of Richfield Lake their final stop, or “forever home.”
Those opposed also said that when they moved to the area, they were told the plans for the overall Lyndale Gardens development was to bring in a couple of small retailers. A brewery, the commissioners were told over and over by the callers, had never been mentioned.
Applicant defends proposal
Several of the residents providing comment also said they met with representatives of the proposed brewery, but indicated their questions and concerns had not been adequately resolved.
Sam Nelson, speaking on behalf of the applicant at the commission meeting, responded to the residents’ criticism.
“We engaged with condo owners in November and this (plan) was going to be presented to the Planning Commission (in December), but we delayed a month at that time to work through the concerns of condo owners,” he said.
Nelson said another meeting was held in January where the brewery officials were asked by the area residents to “draft documents to explain the uses.” He said those documents were presented in early February. “There has been no response from the attorney,” he said.
Nelson said he was also surprised by the reactions of those who commented and their strong objections.
“The sentiment that we haven’t been communicative? I don’t know where it comes from,” he said. “We would very much like to come to an amicable solution to help both sides.”
While the commissioners, for the most part, said they were in favor of approving the permits for the brewery, they noted lingering questions about, light, the close proximity of the proposed business to apartments and condos, and the use of the amphitheater.
Commissioner Brett Stursa said, “I’m excited for this proposal. I think it’s a wonderful use of that land. ... It takes advantage of the lake in a way that will help people interact with it. ... I think it’s in line with what we, as a city, had hoped for this community.”
Nelson said, “We’ve been working on this for three years, and we’re excited to take this step and hopefully move forward.”
The brewery, he said, would produce craft beer, serve food, and would provide entertainment, while creating around 20 jobs for the community.
“A use like ours is one that makes sense,” he said.
Nelson stated at the outset of the meeting that the business would be “family-friendly,” and that the hours of operation on any giving night would not extend beyond 11 p.m. He added that “giving back to the community” would be an important aspect to the venture, as the business name implies.
“We’ll be giving back a portion of each beer” and donating to local charities, he said.
“I’m not as excited about it,” Quam said. “I can’t imagine what those homeowners feel. I am more comfortable with a restaurant.”
Nelson said usage of the amphitheater would be limited by the fact that it has no lighting.
Historical aspect
A staff report provided historical perspective on the Lakes of Lyndale, stating, “For many years, this has been considered Richfield’s downtown and redevelopment has been a priority.”
The former occupant of the land, Lyndale Garden Center, closed in 2006 and the property was purchased by The Cornerstone Group in 2011.
A development of 151 apartments, a grocery store, 11,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space, and outdoor activity space was approved by the City Council in March 2013. “In December of 2013, an amendment to the PUD was approved to allow a greater proportion of the commercial space to be used for a restaurant,” the report states.
In 2014, the Lakewinds Cooperative was opened on the southern half of the center site, and in 2017, the amphitheater and other “quasi-public amenities, including a connection to the Richfield Lake path,” were finished, the staff report states.
More approvals were granted in 2018 when the apartment proposal was replaced with a proposal for 30 condominiums, eight rental townhomes and 66 apartments. The Henley Apartments and Lakeside at Lyndale Gardens condominiums were finished in 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.