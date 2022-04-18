It was only a couple of weeks ago that the Richfield Planning Commission recommended a measure to allow Benefactor Brewing the necessary permits, with many conditions, to construct a micro-brewery and taproom at 6402 Lyndale Ave. South.
This week, the plan vanished from sight before the City Council could address it, as the brewery developers withdrew their permit application just a few hours before the April 12 City Council meeting. At about 2 p.m. that day, the city announced via social media and its website that the brewery was bowing out of the permitting process, “and will not be moving forward with the project at the proposed location on Lyndale Avenue. The item has been removed from the city council’s agenda.”
Benefactor Brewing officials did not respond to questions from the Sun Current.
Though councilmembers didn’t have the chance to debate the issue, they did provide comments about the project at the conclusion of the council meeting.
Councilmember Ben Whalen, while praising the work the Planning Commission had done while conducting its nearly three-hour meeting on the brewery issue, said, “I felt (the Planning Commission) was doing really great work to acknowledge some legitimate concerns around noise (for the) neighbors to the brewery project. I must say, I am disappointed that has been pulled due to, I think, ... to concerns from a fairly small group of neighbors.”
Whalen said he appreciated the efforts of the city panel, as well as their time. “I appreciate the Planning Commission working in good faith to find compromise and solutions. I know they put a lot of time and energy into that and I hope that in the future we can continue to find paths forward on projects like that.”
Mark Thieroff, the attorney representing a couple who owns one of the condos near the site of the proposed brewery, told the Sun Current that the issue for his clients came down to permitted uses. He said a reciprocal easement agreement had been in place for some time between the developer and the residents, and that he made both the city and the brewery officials aware of the agreement last December.
“Benefactor was trying to put a brewery on a piece of property that was subject to a private contract that said you can’t have a brewery there,” Thieroff said.
Councilmembers concurred that it was unfortunate the project didn’t at least make it to their agenda, mostly because of all the work the community development department and the Planning Commission completed.
“I think I’ve had the most interaction with the neighbors most concerned about it, but also from the folks who were in favor of this project,” Hayford Oleary said.
“The common thread here is that people just really care about this community. I’ve lived here for 10 years and I think even in that 10 years people care more actively about creating a beautiful downtown that they are proud of, about having compatible things next to their homes. And I saw that again in the worksession tonight (about redevelopment of the HUB) when hearing about high standards and creating a community we are proud of and continue to be proud of. It’s great to see that throughout the work.”
Mayor Maria Regan Gonzalez closed the meeting by reiterating what others had said about the project, but also showed deep concern about how people treat one another.
“On the item that was pulled, I very much appreciate people’s passion and excitement and I just want to reiterate that it’s not OK to share your opinions and passion in a way that is disrespectful and overly assertive. All of us are public servants who care about the city, and so do our staff,”
she said.
“ ... I want to be sure residents keep themselves in check and are respectful when they do communicate. That’s something, unfortunately, I think we are losing nationally – is people disrespecting one another and not knowing how to disagree and share differences in a way that’s respectful. I ask everybody, when you communicate with us, please do so respectfully.”
