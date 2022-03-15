One month out from his first trip to the Olympics, Richfield cross country skier Jon Soto Moreno said his entire experience was one big highlight.
Soto Moreno grew up in Durango, Mexico before coming to Richfield in seventh grade. He wasn’t introduced to cross country skiing until high school, where he eventually represented the Spartans at the state meet.
A decade later, Soto Moreno embarked on quite the journey to qualify for the Olympics last spring. Rigorous training and racing helped him prepare for his single Olympic event, the 15-kilometer classic race Feb. 11 in the mountains outside of Beijing.
Soto Moreno, 28, skied in the 15-kilometer classic event on one of the coldest days of the games on a course an hour into the mountains outside Beijing at Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Centre. He was last to start the race, wearing the No. 99 bib and finished 94th in 53 minutes, 30 seconds.
To reach that pinnacle, it was a group effort to make the experience a reality with help from friends and family and the greater Richfield and cross country ski community around the area to provide logistical and financial support.
Soto Moreno looks back on the experience with nothing but gratitude.
“It was the accumulation of everything,” Soto Moreno said who recalled the rush of emotions while walking with the Mexican delegation during opening ceremonies. “From getting there, meeting athletes from other nations, just being part of the whole thing, and competing in the Olympics is something really special and amazing and I couldn’t have done it by myself.”
He acknowledged the huge support of friends and family over the last year, which allowed him to race around the globe, ultimately qualifying for the Beijing Games. “I’ll always remember how much they helped me get there.”
“Knowing that you are there representing a whole country also representing my community here in Richfield hit me walking into the stadium,” he said. “All those people who helped me came into my head.”
He received a lot of messages of encouragement before the ceremony and had a chance to read them before walking in while getting ready with the Mexican delegation. “Walking in was one of the best things I’ve ever done. I’ve always seen it on TV and now I was a part of it. It was overwhelming.”
Village
Athletes were isolated during their time in China, which limited their experience as tourists beyond the athlete villages both in the mountain region and Beijing.
Soto Moreno was able to mingle with other athletes, including fellow Minnesotan and superstar skier Jessie Diggins. “I’m a big fan of hers and congratulated her on the work she’s done and wished her the best,” he said. “We exchanged pins and the next day she won the bronze (30km classic).”
Soto Moreno was able to keep everyone back home up-to-date with daily video check-ins on social media from the village or traveling around the area.
The journey
Neighbors hosted multiple fundraisers to help defer the costs associated with traveling and competing. Those same neighbors lined the street around his Richfield to show their support with homemade signs, waving Mexican flags and just cheering him on as he left for Beijing and successfully returned home.
Soto Moreno recalled arriving three hours before his flight from Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport to make sure his COVID protocols were met with plenty of time to spare. His journey to the Games began with a flight to Amsterdam then Frankfurt to connect with an Olympic charter flight with the Portuguese delegation.
The return trip took 30 hours but he was overwhelmed with gratitude to see so many people lining the street to his Richfield home on his return. “I was pretty tired but it was cool to see all of the people there for you. It made the whole traveling thing even better,” Soto Moreno said as one family broke out their famous chocolate chip cookies, a staple from the Richfield High School racing days. “I was craving those cookies so we were able to celebrate that night,” he said.
After a brief return to Richfield, it was on to Mexico City where he made the media rounds doing various interviews for print, TV and podcasts in Mexico. Soto Moreno even spoke at a university about his experience. “It’s been interesting and cool to see that part of it,” he said of the public relations side of being an Olympian. “It may get repetitive in a good way but I’ve been able to improve my public speaking and perhaps inspire young people to do something they like.”
“We were celebrating [in Mexico] eating foods and taking advantage of things I missed before getting back to more normal life and work,” he said.
Last week he returned to work visiting a customer in the Dominican Republic.
Back on the snow
Soto Moreno plans to keep up his training and qualify for the 2026 games in Cortina, Italy. In the short term, he intends to continue workouts to improve on what he took away from Beijing to make it to another Olympics representing Mexico.
