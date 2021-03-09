Richfield picks up wins over Holy Angels, Kennedy to enter last regular-season week on a high note
Fifth-ranked Richfield improved to 11-2 overall after an 84-62 win at Nicollet Avenue rival Kennedy March 11.
Senior Lamar Grayson continued to lead the Spartans with 25 points as all five starters scored in double-digits, including 17 points from senior Ryan Miles, 14 points from Isaiah Casey-Hammond, 13 points from Mitchell January, and 10 points from Jaden Wollmuth.
Kennedy (1-12) countered with 18 points from seniors Amarion Hanspard and 12 points from junior Chris Martin. Senior guard Caden Byron and eighth-grader Jaleel Donley each contributed nine points.
Richfield led 46-28 by halftime as the two teams traded baskets during the second half with the Spartans, outscoring Kennedy by a 38-34 mark in the rare non-conference contest.
The Spartans host Columbia Heights for the final regular-season home game Wednesday, March 10 at 7 p.m. before traveling to Minnehaha Academy Friday, March 12 to complete the regular season schedule.
The Spartans (10-2) held a slim one-half game edge on Columbia Heights (9-1) in the Tri-Metro Conference Schedule. The Highlanders won the Feb. 5 meeting 75-65.
Richfield’s March 2 game against Minneapolis Southwest was canceled, one of three games the Lakers canceled between Feb. 23 and March 3.
The Spartans rebounded from a 68-57 loss to St. Croix Lutheran on Feb. 23 with a season-series sweep at Holy Angels three nights later, defeating the Stars 68-51.
Grayson led the way with 20 points followed by 15 points from Wollmuth and 11 points each from January and Casey-Hammond. Miles contributed seven points.
Holy Angels featured junior guard Camden Holter with 19 points followed by 11 points from classmate Emmett Johnson. Holter, a 6-foot-3 guard also blocked two shots and the Stars had nine steals including three from Aidan Smith. Smith finished with two points but had three rebounds and assists.
Kennedy wraps up the regular season at Holy Angels with a 7 p.m. tip-off on Thursday, March 11.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels slipped to 5-9 following a 45-42 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the Richfield campus March 4.
The teams entered halftime tied at 18-18 as the Red Knights held a narrow second-half edge 28-25 for the non-conference win.
Bryce Boyd paced Holy Angels with 12 points while BSM’s Maddox Alipate countered with 11 points.
Jefferson
Jefferson slipped to 8-8 overall after losing four straight games following Saturday’s 63-53 home loss to Wayzata. The Jaguars faced Minnetonka Monday, after this edition went to press the conclude the regular season Saturday, March 13 against New Prague at 2 p.m.
Since a 76-49 win over Kennedy on Feb. 23, Jefferson struggled to convert its chances down the stretch starting with a 57-51 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper in a crucial Metro West Conference contest in the standings.
Freshman guard Daniel Freitag paced the Jaguars with 19 points while seniors Jeremy Wanguhu followed with 13 points and Isaac Freitag finished with 12 points.
Conference favorite Chaska needed overtime to get past Jefferson 57-48 on March 2 to wrap up the conference schedule.
Chaska led 26-24 at halftime but the Jaguars made up the difference by the end of regulation before the Hawks surged ahead in overtime by a 13-4 run to go 11-1 in Metro West play. Cooper was 10-1 in the latest look at the standings.
Daniel Freitag once again led the team with 21 points, followed by Wanguhu with eight points.
Edina denied Jefferson a win by a 66-40 final on March 5 as the Hornets led 36-20 by halftime. Edina grew that lead over the second half while Daniel Freitag tried to get the Jaguars back into the game with a team-high 16 points with nine points each from Wanguhu and Isaac Freitag.
