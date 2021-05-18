Richfield and Sibley combined to score 21 runs off 22 hits during Saturday’s baseball game which Sibley came away on top 14-7.
Three Richfield batters had two hits each, including lead-off Tritian Zornes, Andrew Davis and Ty Lundin. Zornes, Lundin and Jaxson Moon each had a double and scored at least one run. Moon drove in two runs and also scored twice to help the cause while continuing to hold down center field.
Pitcher Luke Wolterstorff worked 3 1/3 innings giving up four earned runs on five hits. At the plate, he was 1-for-1 with a pair of walks and drove in a run.
After scoring twice in the first inning and three more runs in the third inning to lead 5-2, Sibley broke the game open with a 7-run fourth inning.
The non-conference game came two days after Sibley handed Richfield a 12-2 loss.
Earlier in the week, Richfield split a pair of Tri-Metro Conference games including a 3-0 loss at St. Anthony on May 10 before a 3-0 win at St. Croix Lutheran on May 12.
Connor Hintz and Jaxon Moon combined on the two-hit shutout of the Crusaders for Richfield’s third win of the season. Hintz struck out four and walked two over six innings before Moon worked the seventh inning. He struck out and walked one batter to get out of the inning on 12 pitches.
Tharin Jayamanne provided the fireworks at the plate with a 2-run double during the sixth inning, when the Spartans scored all three runs. Hintz went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, scored once and stole one base.
St. Anthony made it tough to get anything going offensively on Monday as staff ace Weston Russell struck out 15 batters during a five-hit shutout. Richfield pitcher Lukas Frye countered with seven strikeouts over five innings. He allowed two earned runs on six hits before Nick Weiderholt needed 10 pitches to work through a five-batter seventh inning.
Down to a final out, Moon gave the Spartans a late spark with triple to right field for his third hit of the game. Zornes and Frye were the only other Richfield batters to pick up a hit.
