Solid Legion ballplayers ready to leave their mark on the Spartans varsity program
With a relatively experienced team in 2019, Richfield baseball returns in 2021 with a limited group with varsity experience, including seniors Luke Wolterstorff, Tritian Zornes and Tharin Jayamanne. Coach Chris Peterson estimates those seniors have a combined 15 plate appearances from a Spartans squad that went 8-13 and went 1-2 in Section 3-3A play, eventually losing to state champion St. Thomas 7-6 in nine innings.
Peterson, who enters his eighth season coaching the Spartans, says the excitement surrounding baseball is real this spring. “Obviously, we have a lot of unknowns and not a lot of varsity experience,” he said. “We have a strong senior group who will lead us this season. We believe that we can be a competitive team with the proper work ethic and commitment to our core values.
“We also appreciate our ability to try to have a baseball season this spring and hope to represent our community well.”
As for newcomers to the Richfield varsity dugout, look for seniors including Max Lavin (catcher), Connor Hintz (corner infield, outfield, pitcher), Ethan Thompson (second base, pitcher), Preston Hodek (infield, pitcher), Andrew Davis (outfield, pitcher), Lukas Frye (outfield, pitcher), Nick Wiederholt (outfield, pitcher) and Ryan Miles (infield, pitcher) to make their mark. Juniors include Jamisen Holt (outfield, catcher) and Jaxon Moon (outfield).
A number of the newcomers played with the Richfield Legion or Junior Legion programs abbreviated season, which began in early July and ran through early August.
The Richfield Blues Junior Legion went 3-10, including a late 10-6 win over Bloomington Blue on Aug. 6. Moon had a big game going 3-for-4 with a triple and drove in four runs. One day, earlier he went 2-for-3, driving in two runs, and scored twice in an 11-8 loss to Washburn.
Through tryouts and the open weeks of practice, Peterson has heard, “more thank-yous this year than ever before. We have a great group of student-athletes, so it is not uncommon. But I think that pandemic has helped raise the level of appreciation. The guys are excited to put on their school uniform and represent themselves, their school, parents and community.”
Richfield jumped immediately into Tri-Metro Conference action hosting DeLaSalle Wednesday, April 14. The Spartans visit Fridley on Friday, April 16 at 4:30 p.m. before hosting Holy Angels in a Battle of the Tracks Trophy game on the field at Richfield High School. The opening pitch is set for 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17 to wrap up the first week with three games.
Richfield hosts Kennedy in a non-conference game on Friday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m. followed one week later with the Holy Angels rematch at Donaldson Park starting at 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 30.
The Spartans will play Kennedy at Red Haddox Field on Thursday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. and wrap up the home schedule against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in another non-conference game on Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m.
