Teams from Richfield, Arlington, Northfield and Stillwater participate
On June 19 at about 11:30 am The Quicksteps began their first match with the Greys of Arlington, Minnesota, to kick off the 1860-style base ball exhibition held June 19 in Richfield.
Both teams struck well, and there could be calls of “Leg it” heard, encouraging a favorite player to run the bases quickly. A second, fusion match included players from Northfield and Stillwater.
A brief explanation of the rules and customs were given to the fans made up of families who arrived with blankets in hand and snacks for the kids. They sat along the sidelines to enjoy the day, much as families in 1860 might have.
The children were encouraged to have their pictures taken in period uniforms, holding the type of bats that would have been used at the time. In between innings a strolling musician played baseball songs of the 19th century.
In between the first and second match, for those unfamiliar with 19th century base ball terms, several youngsters got a chance to hit the 19th century “lemon-peel” ball. At another point during the second match, youngsters were given a chance to try their hand at hitting off to the side of the field.
Tours of the Bartholomew House were given throughout the afternoon, and there were reports of guests watching the ball game through the windows of the house, much in the way that Fannie and Riley Bartholomew might have done, because matches were probably held on the property.
Visitors toured the History Center viewing the baseball exhibit, and enjoying Abbott and Costello’s comedy routine, “Who’s On First” on the TV.
Overall, more than 60 fans enjoyed two matches of well-played 1860 base ball, and left with positive memories and good thoughts.
Follow the historical society’s Facebook page to see the upcoming events at the Richfield Historical Society.
- Compiled by Doug Ernst, Richfield Historical Society
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.